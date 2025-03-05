BREAKING: Jaguars Making Big Move With Veteran WR
The Jacksonville Jaguars are making a big move at wide receiver ahead of the start of free agency.
According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, the Jaguars plan to release veteran wide receiver Christian Kirk. Kirk joined the Jaguars in 2022 after signing a massive four-year, $72 million deal.
Moving on from Kirk, who was entering the final year of his original deal with the franchise, is the first major move of the Liam Coen and James Gladstone era. Kirk was set to take on a $24,119,294 cap hit for the Jaguars this season, while the move frees up over $10 million in cap space.
Kirk had a massive first year with the Jaguars as they went 9-8 and won the AFC South and eventually a playoff game. In 17 games, he caught 84 passes for 1,108 yards and eight touchdowns. He also caught two touchdowns in two playoff games.
Kirk played 12 games in 2023, catching 57 passes for 787 yards and three touchdowns before missing the final five games due to injury.
Kirk appeared in the first eight games in 2024, catching 27 passes for 379 yards and one touchdown before a season-ending injury vs. the Green Bay Packers forced him to miss the final nine games.
In three years with the Jaguars, Kirk played in 37 games and caught 168 catches for 2,274 yards and 12 touchdowns.
The move to release Kirk is the first major move made by Coen and Gladstone. A lot of eyes were on the Kirk entering the NFL Scouting Combine last week. After a week together in Indianapolis, the Jaguars seem to have made their path clear.
"We haven't even gotten to that conversation. I've got a ton of respect for Christian," Coen said last week at the combine.
"So many coaches that I know that have come across him, worked with him, have a ton of respect for him. So we're working through that. We're having some of those conversations, but have a ton of respect for him right now."
“No, I wouldn't say that. We're just starting the conversations about our own current roster across both scouting and coaching staff as well as working in pro-free agent-related dialogue. So, at this point in time, I can say that we're happy to have Christian," Gladstone said as well.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @JaguarsOnSI and @_John_Shipley and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.