Predicting Jaguars' Compensatory Draft Picks for Upcoming Free Agency

The Jacksonville Jaguars are looking to improve their roster this offseason. The team came dangerously close to title contention in its first year under Head Coach Liam Coen. Now that the Jags and their fanbase have gotten a taste of postseason football, they'll want to ensure that they get back to the playoffs next year and make a deeper run this time around.



The future is bright in Duval, but General Manager James Gladstone and the rest of the brass have to ensure that they take the appropriate measures to keep the roster and the team moving forward. In the NFL, if a franchise isn't improving, it's regressing. Not only do they have to make the right additions this offseason, but they'll also have to ensure that they either retain their key pieces or replace them.



Jaguars could land compensatory picks from this free agency period

Teams are bound to lose talent in free agency. There's only so much money that can go around with the NFL salary cap, and the Jacksonville Jaguars are up against it after this season. That puts them in danger of losing some significant talent this offseason. On the plus side, the NFL has measures in place to help teams replace the pieces they can no longer afford: compensatory picks.

The Jaguars won't be given draft capital for every player they lose in free agency. Only "compensatory free agents" count, players who change teams that are ranked within the top 35 percent of the league in a points system based on new contract earnings, snap count from the previous year, and awards from the prior season. These will also only come into play if Jacksonville loses more qualified CFAs than it adds in free agency.

Jaguars' potential CFAs



1. Devin Lloyd



If Devin Lloyd is to leave in free agency, the Jaguars will almost certainly be awarded a compensatory pick in the 2027 NFL Draft. Non-EDGE linebackers aren't a premium position, but Lloyd was one of the best in the entire league this past year. He should land a handsome contract, somewhere between $12-18 million AAV, along the lines of Terrel Bernard and Nick Bolton. On top of his new contract, Lloyd will earn points for his snap count, 68 percent, and his Second-Team All-Pro nod.

Verdict: 4th-round pick

2. Travis Etienne Jr.

Travis Etienne Jr. won't be nearly as valuable as Lloyd in the eyes of the NFL. As a running back, he won't command nearly as much in free agency. He also played fewer snaps and didn't come away as an All-Pro or win any of the major awards from the NFL's Pro Writers Association. Still, Jacksonville won't lose him for nothing.

Verdict: 5th-round pick



3. Montaric Brown

After a breakout season, Montaric Brown is one of four free agents from the Jaguars who could make major money this offseason. Pro Football Focus had him graded as a top-20 cornerback this year. If he's paid as such, it should land him around $15 million AAV. He also played over 71 percent of snaps for Jacksonville's defense in 2025.

Verdict: 4th-round pick



4. Greg Newsome II



Greg Newsome II didn't have a great season for the Jaguars in 2025, but he plays a premium position and has put together enough good tape to land a decent contract this offseason from a team desperate for help in the secondary. He could garner between $8-12 million a year, depending on how the market plays out. He also played more snaps than Lloyd, Etienne, and Brown in the 2025 campaign.

Verdict: 5th or 6th-round pick

