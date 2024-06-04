Former Jaguars Owner Wayne Weaver Voices Support For Stadium Approval
The Jacksonville Jaguars' proposed stadium deal has one more big advocate.
Wayne Weaver, the former owner and first owner of the Jaguars in franchise history, released a statement on Tuesday voicing his support for the project, which is up for month on the city council later this evening.
"The forward-thinking stadium renovation agreement struck by Mayor Deegan’s office and the Jaguars is just as significant a leap forward for Jacksonville as the day we first landed the NFL franchise, nearly 31 years ago on November 30th, 1993," Weaver said. "I will never forget the excitement of that day. And as former owner of the Jaguars, I wholeheartedly support the entire package now before the City Council. The much-needed renovations to the stadium will keep the team in our city for generations to come, by providing more shade, better food choices, and an upgraded entertainment venue that will now be able to attract premiere events."
"In addition, the corresponding community benefits package is an outstanding investment in our long-term prosperity. This package is vital, because it will fund critical workforce development initiatives, affordable housing and homelessness reduction efforts, and the completion of our riverfront parks," Weaver continued.
"This is a once-in- a-generation opportunity to make real progress for thousands of Duval County residents. I commend both Mayor Deegan and Shad Khan for having the courage and foresight to make bold investments into our city’s future. It’s a huge step toward helping Jacksonville realize its full potential, and it will not raise taxes even one cent. I urge the Jacksonville City Council to approve this agreement for the betterment of us all. Go Jaguars!"
According to 1st DownTown Jacksonville, a timeline for an approved stadium proposal is as follows:
- City Council vote: June 25
- NFL owners vote: October 2024
- Construction begins: Feburary 2025. Jaguars would play 2025 season in Jacksonville with a capacity of 60,000+,
- Jaguars reduce capacity: For the 2026 season, the Jaguars would play the season in Jacksonville with a reduced capacity of 43,500.
- Jaguars play away from Jacksonville: For the 2027 season, the Jaguars would play their home schedule outside of Jacksonville for the first time in franchise history.
- Facility opens: August 2028.
The stadium project is estimated to cost $1.4 billion. The proposed deal includes a 30-year lease agreement with a Non-Relocation Agreement. Both the Jaguars and the City of Jacksonville will contribute $625 million to construction costs, with the Jaguars taking on any overrun costs.
"Mayor Donna Deegan, lead negotiator Mike Weinstein, and Jaguars President Mark Lamping jointly presented a landmark stadium renovation agreement at the Jacksonville City Council meeting on Tuesday, May 14," the City of Jacksonville said in a statement in May.
"Estimates suggest the economic impact of the renovated stadium to the Jacksonville community throughout the Jaguars’ 30-year lease will total $26 billion, with an estimated $2.4 billion in one-time economic impact during construction. This $1.4 billion deal compares favorably to other NFL markets. It is also the largest public infrastructure investment in Jacksonville history, and the largest private investment in the history of downtown Jacksonville."