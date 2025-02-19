Jaguar Report

Jaguars GM Search: Pros and Cons of James Gladstone's Candidacy

What makes James Gladstone the potential right fit for the Jacksonville Jaguars' general manager search?

John Shipley

Nov 17, 2024; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; A Los Angeles Rams helmet sits on a cooler during the second half against the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images / Eric Canha-Imagn Images
The Jacksonville Jaguars are down to five.

After interviewing 10 external candidates for their vacant general manager position, the Jaguars now have five finalists who are set to meet with the team brass this week. From that group, the Jaguars will then make their decision on who will officially replace Trent Baalke.

So, who is the right fit for the role? What are the strengths and weaknesses of each candidate and their case to be the hire? We break it down below, this time with Los Angeles Rams Director of Scouting Strategy James Gladstone.

Background

  • Los Angeles Rams (2016-2017): Senior assistant to general manager
  • Los Angeles Rams (2018): Senior assistant to general manager/Player personnel coordinator
  • Los Angeles Rams (2019-2020) Director of scouting strategy
  • Los Angeles Rams (2021): Director of scouting
  • Los Angeles Rams (2022-present): Director of scouting strategy

Pros

There are a select few elite front offices in the NFL, and the Los Angeles Rams are one of them. General manager Les Snead, also one of the elite executives in the NFL today, has built the Rams from the ground up and turned them into a Super Bowl winner and a perennial playoff team. Gladstone has worked closely with Snead for the Rams' last eight seasons, and he has gotten a close look at how a top-level team and general manager operate.

Gladstone is also the only candidate in the Jaguars' finalist list who has worked with Jaguars head coach Liam Coen in the past, sharing a combined four seasons with Coen when the Jaguars' new coach was with the Rams. If Coen's plan is to turn the Jaguars into Rams East, then Gladstone is an easy match for that culture.

Cons

Among the candidates among the Jaguars' finalist pool, Gladstone is the least experienced by NFL standards. It is not uncommon for a general manager candidate to spend his career with just one franchise before becoming a candidate to sit in the big chair, but it is worth noting that every candidate other than Gladstone has at least a decade of experience in the NFL.

Gladstone has certainly seen how the NFL operates from one of the league's best front offices and general managers. But in comparison to the rest of the general manager field, Gladstone has the least experience in terms of years spent as a scout. That is to no fault of his own, of course, but it is worth noting considering Liam Coen is a good head coach himself.

John Shipley
