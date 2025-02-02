How Liam Coen's Offenses Impress Jaguars Hall of Famer Tony Boselli
Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Liam Coen is the franchise's next hope of success.
The Jaguars and owner Shad Khan have looked for countless answers over the past 13 years, but so far none of their formulas have led to consistent success.
Now, the Jaguars are hoping Coen can finally serve as the franchise's solution and bring an end to a decade of losing.
For Jaguars Pro Football Hall of Famer Tony Boselli -- who is set to join the team in a front office role after contributing to the search for Coen -- detailed this week exactly why he thinks the hiring of Coen is the dawn of a new era.
"It's been, you know, it's been a exciting week. I mean, I think, more than anything, what's exciting is, you know, getting the head coach we wanted. And it was a huge honor for me to be a part of the process, that Shad had me be a part of the process and to be part of interviewing Liam and other guys. And more than anything, is we got the guy we wanted," Boselli said on Thursday.
"And I am so excited. You spend time with Liam. I mean, just the energy, his focus, understanding of what he wants to bring and how he wants to do it, it's crystal clear. And then obviously his ability to build and design an offense. I mean, that was the easiest part, frankly. I mean, just turn on the tape and watch Tampa, and what he did. It was top-notch. So I think it's a new day, and it's a lot of excitement."
But what is it exactly that made Coen's offensive scheme stand out compared to the rest of the field? For Boselli, it starts with what Coen does in the running game.
"Well, he sees the game where he believes the game should be played the way I do. I know that. You know, it starts up front, and you heard him say it in the press conference. You know how important the offensive line is. And then you watch the tape last year of what they were when he got there; last in rushing, and by the end of the season, top five," Boselli said.
"And the design of how he does it, and the creativity of helping his offensive line, defining stuff for the back, but then also marrying the pass game to it. And so it's just, it's really good, and I'm excited to see what he'll do here. Obviously, we have a long way to go, and you know, he hasn't even got a chance to be in front of all the players and stuff. But you watch the tape and then you listen to him, it's exciting."
