Liam Coen Makes His Assessment of the Jaguars' Culture
Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Liam Coen thinks he knows exactly what the Jaguars locker room needs.
After a year in which the Jaguars were one of the NFL's most underperforming teams thanks to failed playoff aspirations and a 4-13 record, the Jaguars clearly needed a change of some sort. Jaguars owner Shad Khan ended up cleaning the slate by firing head coach Doug Pederson and general manager Trent Baalke, paving the way for Coen to become the team's eighth head coach.
And since taking over last week, Coen has been hard at work diagnosing exactly what kind of change the Jaguars' organization needs. And when it comes to his locker room, he believes they simply want ... more.
"I think you saw a bunch -- I heard guys that are yearning for more," Coeb said on Monday.
"Just more culture, more unity, more communication, more unity, just everybody being on the same page, like a true, aligned vision, and for everybody to be able to tell each other some hard truths in ways, and see each other's blind spots and communicate those because that's where the growth occurs, and that's what it sounded like they're yearning for."
The losses clearly weighed on the Jaguars' locker room a year ago; it stayed united and never threw the towel in, but an NFL-record 10 losses in one score games left the entire franchise mystified.
Now, Coen is designing a clear plan and vision for how to change those fortunes.
"They want more. They want more responsibility on both sides of the ball but with a clear vision. They want to be able to be coached hard, but understand that it's coming from the right place, and there's a trust and an honesty there. Because that's what we're going to do," Coen said.
"We're going to sit down with these players, first and foremost and say Hey, these are the three things that we watched from last year's tape that you did really well, and these are the three things that we believe you can improve on. Now how does that match in nutrition, in the weight room, off the field, your preparation? And so we we put together what we call an IDP for every player -- an individual development program and plan to be able to outline and map phase one, phase two, phase three, training camp. And so everybody's got this outline of how they can individually improve and how that fits into the position group, the unit, the team."
