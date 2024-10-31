Jaguars' AFC Rival Making Desperation Move As Season Spirals?
The Tennessee Titans might be in an even worse position than their AFC South rivals, the Jacksonville Jaguars. The Jaguars are 2-6 and the Titans are 1-6, but it goes deeper than one measly (and relatively meaningless) win.
The Jaguars have their franchise quarterback in Trevor Lawrence, locked in for $275 million. For most franchises, finding that definitive passer that you can have faith in to lead you in the right direction is the hardest part. Drafting and player development are difficult tasks many teams have failed to master.
Then, you must factor in the surroundings and system. Is the coaching staff a good fit? Competent, even? Is the roster suitable for what that quarterback can do on the field? It all compounds to determine the success of a quarterback.
The Titans took a red-flag riddled quarterback in Will Levis just a draft ago. It is already looking like it won't pan out for the second-year signal caller. Head coach Brian Callahan has gone so far as to take veiled shots, and Levis himself has cost the Titans numerous games.
A recent proposal that has been circulating is that the Titans go fishing for a new quarterback. One pitch was that they make a move to acquire second-year No. 1 overall pick Bryce Young from the Carolina Panthers.
However, The Sporting News' Mike Moraitis advised against such a move.
"Young has been a total disappointment since entering the league in 2023, and so much so that the Panthers benched him in favor of Andy Dalton earlier this season," Moraitis wrote. "Young had another opportunity to start in Week 8 and will start again in Week 9, but only because Dalton is dealing with a thumb injury. It remains to be seen if the Alabama product will keep the job once Dalton is healthy, but if Young plays like he did before he got benched, he won't. The only real draw to acquiring Young is that he's a former No. 1 overall pick. He hasn't shown any signs of being a capable starter in the NFL and the Titans would be betting on upside rather than actual results.
"A rebuilding team like the Titans simply can't afford to spend draft capital on such an uncertainty. And that's especially true when the Titans are well-positioned (they're currently No. 2 in the 2025 NFL Draft order) to grab one of the top signal-callers in next year's draft. Tennessee is better off standing pat and not spending draft capital on a total wild card like Young. Ride out the rest of this dreadful season and find the quarterback of the future in 2025, assuming Levis continues to play as poorly as he has."
With a team as desperate as the Titans -- nothing would come as a shock.
