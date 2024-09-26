Did Coach of Jaguars AFC South Rival Take Veiled Shot at His QB?
The Jacksonville Jaguars may be winless at the moment but are still in a much better place than the also 0-3, division rival, Tennessee Titans.
After Titans' head coach Brian Callahan spoke to the media on earlier this week, there might be some extra questions needing to be asked.
Callahan held a press conference on Monday, addressing some crucial points of emphasis and corrections they need to make in order to avoid an 0-4 start. The comments had unsettling undertones directed towards the Titans starting quarterback, Will Levis.
"Not turn the ball over. That's as clear as can be," Callahan said. "We're last in the league in turnover margin -- we're minus seven -- and that doesn't count the blocked punts."
The frustrations have continued all season for Callahan pertaining to his quarterback, specifically in the postgame presser following the Titans' Week 2 loss to the Jets. Levis had once again turned the ball over late in the game, leading to another loss.
It almost seems as if this reaction from almost two weeks ago sent the same message as Callahan's comment from Monday. Only this time, it was more direct.
"It was the same exact thing [Will Levis] did last week, and it cost us points in the red zone," Callahan said. "That is what it is. He's a grown-up, and he knows better. I was really irritated that he cost us three points in a game that we probably needed it. We can't have it. He's got to protect our team better. He's got to protect the ball better. It's inexcusable to do those types of things."
Levis has thrown five interceptions in the first three games of the season, including a costly Week 1 pick-six interception to lose a game to the Chicago Bears, who did not have an offensive touchdown. He has made ill-advised decisions in every game this year that has led the Titans to losing results.
Callahan has had a fair gripe for the play that Levis has given the Titans this year, but one thing that does not help a team grow is berating the quarterback in press conferences and continuing to trot him out without any repercussion. That is how you lose the locker room quickly.
It will be very intriguing to see how the Titans handle its quarterback situation going forward, especially after the comments that Callahan made inadvertently towards Levis' turnover mistakes.
The replacement for Levis would be the fifth-year man out of Oklahoma State, Mason Rudolph. It all depends on which quarterback Callahan has more trust in and its not going to be an easy decision. Trouble in Tennessee is surely beginning to spill over.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @JaguarsOnSI and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.