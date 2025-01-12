Jaguars' HC Candidate Todd Monken Shines in Wild Card Win Over Steelers
There has not been a ton of public momentum for Baltimore Ravens offensive coordinator Todd Monken to land a head coach job this offseason, but should that change?
Monken is one of 10 candidates the Jacksonville Jaguars are considering for their next head coach. Chances are, he is set to be the coordinator for a back-to-back MVP winner, too.
Monken's name has gone relatively under the radar throughout the Jaguars' coaching search, which of course is still in its infancy stages. But after performances like the one the Baltimore Ravens had in the Wild Card against a talented Pittsburgh Steelers defense, it is worth considering that Monken's stock just might be on the rise.
Monken is a coaching lifer, getting his first coaching job in 1989. He then got his first job in the NFL with none other than the Jaguars in 2007. He has since been a coordinator at multiple stops in both the NFL and college, but it is his work with the Ravens that has stood out the most.
Yes, Monken has had the honor of coaching Lamar Jackson. Jackson is undoubtedly one of the best players of this entire generation of NFL stars. But Monken has also gotten more out of Jackson than arguably any coach ever has.
This was on full display on Saturday, with the Ravens getting off to a 21-0 lead thanks to a seamless and flawless game plan against one of the best defensive units in the entire NFL. Despite Jackson's issues both in the postseason and against the Steelers specifically in the past, the Rav3ens dominated with 298 rushing yards.
The 298 number not only set a franchise record for postseason rushing yards, but it is also the most the Steelers have ever allowed in the playoffs. Monken knows he has one of the best players in the world at quarterback, but he also knows what got the Ravens here and what will continue to help them make a playoff push.
Going one-on-one with Mike Tomlin on Saturday, Monken made a major statement. It was a loud enough statement that it makes one think maybe Monken should be getting more buzz in this year's cycle, whether with the Jaguars or with another team.
