John Harbaugh Responds to Reported Tension With Lamar Jackson: ‘We Love Each Other’
In this story:
The Ravens somewhat surprisingly fired John Harbaugh after 18 seasons with the team a couple weeks ago. Shortly after the news, a report came out stating that Harbaugh’s firing stemmed in part from him losing the locker room in Baltimore, including with his quarterback Lamar Jackson.
Jackson hasn’t spoken directly about Harbaugh’s departure, but the coach, who was just named the new head coach of the Giants, talked about his “phenomenal relationship” with Jackson on Tuesday after his introductory press conference.
Harbaugh had only good things to say about his quarterback, whom he worked with for eight seasons.
“Phenomenal relationship with Lamar,” Harbaugh told sports radio station WFAN. “Everything has been absolutely positive. Ask him, he’ll tell you. We love each other. We tell each other we love each other. He’s one of my favorite human beings. We revolutionized offensive football with Lamar Jackson. I don’t know why that doesn’t get written enough about more.”
Harbaugh is the only coach Jackson’s ever known in the NFL. And according to Harbaugh, it sounds like they ended their partnership in Baltimore on good terms, despite the reports.
The Ravens won’t face the Giants in the 2026 season, but they will in 2027, if Harbaugh lasts past one year in New York.
