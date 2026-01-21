Why Jaguars Might Be Able to Re-Sign Travis Etienne

The Jacksonville Jaguars are going to be strapped for cash this offseason. After a tremendous 2025 NFL campaign ended with a first-round exit, General Manager James Gladstone is now tasked with improving a team coming off 13 wins and a divisional title and turning them into a Super Bowl contender.



He won't have a first-round pick at his disposal, with Jacksonville sending their 2026 No. 1 to the Cleveland Browns to move up and grab Travis Hunter Jr. last year. He won't have much cap space to work with in free agency, either. There are avenues for Gladstone to cook the books, but a good chunk of the money he is able to free up will be reserved for retaining the Jaguars' in-house talent.



Jan 11, 2026; Jacksonville, FL, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars running back Travis Etienne Jr. (1) reacts with tight end Brenton Strange (85) after he scored a touchdown during the second half against the Buffalo Bills in an AFC Wild Card Round game at EverBank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images | Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

Can the Jaguars actually afford Travis Etienne Jr.?



The Jacksonville Jaguars have several pieces from this past season that are set to enter free agency, including Travis Etienne Jr. He wrapped up a tremendous fourth season with 1,399 yards from scrimmage, 13 total touchdowns, just one fumble, and over four yards per carry.

He was a focal point of the offense to begin the year as a workhorse back for Head Coach Liam Coen's zone-running scheme and consistently got better down the stretch as a receiver and pass-protector in the air attack. Between his impressive campaign and the Jaguars' financial situation, it was presumed that the team wouldn't be able to afford a new contract for ETN.



Considering that running back is a more expendable position and Jacksonville already has two encouraging young options behind him on the depth chart with rookies Bhayshul Tuten and LeQuint Allen Jr., it made it more likely that General Manager James Gladstone would invest his limited cap space elsewhere. However, Etienne Jr. might not command as much on the open market as initially expected, which could allow the Jaguars to bring him back on a team-friendly deal.



Travis Etienne’s market value per spotrac: $6.8M/YR



If that’s accurate, idk how you let him walk. — Jordan de Lugo (@jordandelugo) January 20, 2026

Several running backs inked new contracts last free agency. ETN won't get anything near Saquon Barkley's two-year, $36 million guaranteed extension. The Baltimore Ravens gave Derrick Henry $30 million for another two seasons, but that would be a little rich for Etienne, too. In terms of impact and production, ETN would be closer to someone like Aaron Jones, who signed with the Minnesota Vikings on a two-year, $20 million deal, with $13 million guaranteed.

Only a handful of teams are projected to have over $20 million in cap space this offseason. Of those franchises, even fewer would likely see Etienne Jr. as a need: the Pittsburgh Steelers, New York Jets, Washington Commanders, and Seattle Seahawks (if they don't re-sign Kenneth Walker). That might make it difficult for ETN to find a handsome, long-term deal this spring. If so, it might be in his best interest to re-sign with the Jaguars for a small discount and continue to build his value, even if it's with a shorter agreement.

See what happens with Travis Etienne Jr. and the Jaguars' other free agents when you sign up for our 100% FREE newsletter that comes straight to your email with the latest news. SIGN UP HERE NOW.

Follow us on X (Twitter) @JaguarsOnSI and @_John_Shipley and make sure you like our Facebook page, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.