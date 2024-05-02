Zay Jones Posts Farewell Message After Release From Jaguars
Former Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Zay Jones has officially said goodbye.
"Beyond grateful for every memory, truly. every teammate, every coach, every staff member, every fan i’ve encountered or felt inspired by. The support of a strong community does so much for us athletes. thank you more, Duval and Jags fans overseas," Jones said on X a day after his release.
Jones' message was shared by teammates Trevor Lawrence and Christian Kirk, who showed appreciation for the veteran receiver.
Jones sustained an injury in Week 2 of 2023 that hampered him for most of the season, with Jones dealing with two different stretches of missed time. In nine games for the Jaguars last season, Jones caught 34 passes for 321 yards and two touchdowns.
Over the last two seasons combined, Jones ranks third on the team in targets (185) and receiving yards (1,144), while ranking third in catches (113) and being tied for fourth in touchdown catches (7). He also ranks fourth in receiving yards per game 45.8.
Jones signed a three-year, $24 million deal with $14 million in guarantees for the Jaguars in 2022.
The Jaguars will now take on $6,569,334 in dead cap for Jones and save $4,183,294.
If Jones is designated as a post-June 1st cut, they carry $3,017,334 in dead cap in 2024 and save $7,735,294 for the year.
Jones is set to be replaced in the starting lineup by No. 23 overall selection Brian Thomas Jr., the first wide receiver the Jaguars have drafted in the first round in over a decade.