Former Jaguars WR Zay Jones Visits Dallas Cowboys
The Zay Jones post-Jaguars tour continues.
The former Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver has now taken his third visit since being released last week. According to Bleacher Report's Jordan Schultz, Jones' next visit is coming with the Dallas Cowboys.
Jones has already taken visits with the Tennessee Titans and Arizona Cardinals in recent days, though the Titans' door appears closed after they signed Tyler Boyd this week.
Jones would make sense for a Cowboys team that moved on from Michael Gallup for a few reasons. For one, Jones is a Dallas native whose father Robert Jones won three Super Bowls with the Cowboys after being selected in the first round of the 1992 NFL Draft.
Jones sustained an injury in Week 2 of 2023 that hampered him for most of the season, with Jones dealing with two different stretches of missed time. In nine games for the Jaguars last season, Jones caught 34 passes for 321 yards and two touchdowns.
Over the last two seasons combined, Jones ranks third on the team in targets (185) and receiving yards (1,144), while ranking third in catches (113) and being tied for fourth in touchdown catches (7). He also ranks fourth in receiving yards per game 45.8.
Jones signed a three-year, $24 million deal with $14 million in guarantees for the Jaguars in 2022.
The Jaguars will take on $6,569,334 in dead cap for Jones and save $4,183,294.
If Jones is designated as a post-June 1st cut, they carry $3,017,334 in dead cap in 2024 and save $7,735,294 for the year.
Jones is set to be replaced in the starting lineup by No. 23 overall selection Brian Thomas Jr., the first wide receiver the Jaguars have drafted in the first round in over a decade.