Jaguars' Ronald Darby Named Under-the-Radar Player Who Could Shape 2024
After a busy offseason that saw the Jacksonville Jaguars add veteran players, high-upside rookies and new coaches, there are plenty of new faces surrounding the Jaguars in 2024.
One of those new faces very well could be one of the team's most important pieces in 2024, but it isn't Gabe Davis, Mitch Morse or Arik Armstead. Instead it is cornerback Ronald Darby, who signed one of the smallest contracts of all of the Jaguars free agents, who could be one of the team's most pivotal building blocks.
CBS Sports tabbed Darby, who is the favorite to start across from Tyson Campbell, as one of this year's under-the-radar players who could effectively shape the entire 2024 season as a result of his potential impact on a thin Jaguars' cornerback room.
"Quietly, Darby has been excellent over the past two seasons, allowing just a 46.7% completion percentage when he's the primary coverage defender. The only two players who have been better are Emerson and Gardner, who is too good and too well known to be on this list. Darby hasn't picked off a pass since 2019, but he is very steady, and that's a boost for an up-and-down Jacksonville secondary."- Zachary Pereles, CBS Sports
Darby signed a two-year deal with the Jaguars after spending 2023 with the Baltimore Ravens, starting seven games and appearing in 16 while also starting in two playoff games. Darby finished the season with 28 tackles, one tackle for loss, and seven pass breakups.
Among 61 cornerbacks with at least 30 targets in coverage in 2023, Darby ranked No. 11 in passer rating against (50.0), No. 2 in yards per attempt allowed (3.9), No. 9 in completion rate against (41.2%), and tied for No. 4 in yards allowed per coverage snap (0.6).