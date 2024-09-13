Jaguars vs. Browns: 5 Players to Watch in Week 2
The Jacksonville Jaguars are entering Week 2 in must-win territory.
With road games against the Buffalo Bills and Houston Texans on the docket to close out September, the Jaguars need to salvage a win against the Cleveland Browns in Week 2. And for that win to happen, the Jaguars will need to rely on this core group of players.
Cam Robinson/Walker Little
Cam Robinson popped up on the injury report with a knee injury this week, so we will go ahead and include both Robinson and Walker Little as options. Whoever starts at left tackle will have to line up on Myles Garrett on every single snap.
Robinson and Little each missed last year's bout vs. the All-World pass-rusher, which led to guard Ezra Cleveland starting at left tackle before an injury forced Blake Hance, a current practice squad member, into the role.
The Jaguars will need stability at left tackle this week to take care of business against the best pass-rusher they will see all year.
Arik Armstead
It is clear that the Jaguars were trying to slowly bring Arik Armstead along against the Dolphins, with the big-time free agent addition playing the third-most snaps among the interior defensive linemen.
Armstead should get an increase in snaps this week and could prove critical to keeping Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson under pressure. If the Jaguars are going to win, they will need Armstead and the rest of the defensive line to support the edge rushers in the pass-rush.
Montaric Brown
It is clear the Jaguars will be without Tyson Campbell this week, which isn't ideal against a team that is starting Amari Cooper and Jerry Jeudy.
Signs point to third-year cornerback Montaric Brown stepping up in Campbell's place, just one year after Brown started against Cleveland on the road. Brown impressed against the Dolphins but will be on a much bigger stage this week as an every-down player.
Christian Kirk
The Browns are going to throw a lot of man coverage at the Jaguars on Sunday, which could mean a big week for slot receiver Christian Kirk.
Kirk has traditionally been the Jaguars' answer to man-heavy defenses, which could mean he could be in for a much bigger week than a week ago against the Miami Dolphins.
The Jaguars tried to get Kirk involved (four targets on 21 attempts) a week ago and could find better luck this week in a better matchup.
Devin Lloyd
Devin Lloyd shined in the Jaguars' Week 1 loss, playing physically and fast in the new defensive scheme.
Lloyd is PFF's No. 6-graded linebacker through Week 1 and the arrow appears to be trending up for the former first-round pick. Against a Browns team that is going to try to establish the run and target the underneath area of the field, Lloyd could be especially impactful.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @JaguarsOnSI and @_John_Shipley and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.