Jaguars vs. Chiefs: Who Were the Top Performers in Preseason Opener?
A special welcome back to NFL football for the Duval Devout as the Jacksonville Jaguars took the field Saturday night for their first preseason game of 2024 where much like the hit TV show “Whose Line is it Anyway?” the rosters are made up and the points don’t matter.
With that being said, let the poking and prodding begin as we observe the top performers for 2024 Preseason Week 1 26-13 win over the two-time defending Super Bowl Champion Kansas City Chiefs
Parker Washington
I’m not here to say that he looks like Jamal Agnew did in the return game last year, but Parker Washington looked like a guy who could replace him if he can keep this up. On the Jags first kick return of the year in the new “XFL style” format, Washington was lined up for the return along with running back Tank Bigsby. Washington then jetted 74 yards to set up the offense’s first touchdown of the game (and the first step in the 2024 campaign to make Travis Etienne great again).
He got open for a touchdown as well in the early second quarter, but quarterback CJ Beathard delivered an underthrown ball while the defender went unflagged for a face guard in the endzone.
He finished the night with 1 catch for 10 yards and 86 combined return yards on two combined returns.
Ventrell Miller
Part of this is how high linebacker Ventrell was trending around this time last year before he suffered a season-ending injury as a rookie. To see him make plays all over the field was uplifting to see.
In addition to recording a pass defended, Miller was also tied for the most tackles on the evening. This is also to be said while taking nothing from linebacker Yassir Abdullah who had the only sack in the first half while also returning after a season-ending 2023 injury.
Brian Thomas Jr.
All during the offseason, the Duval Devout wondered if there would be a receiver who would answer the bell former Jags wide receiver-turned-Tennessee Titan Calvin Ridley. Once former LSU Tiger Brian Thomas Jr was drafted as the 23rd overall pick, the fans began to clamor for an opportunity to see him make a catch down the field.
Not only did BTJ deliver on a 41-yard contested catch that helped set up a 40-yard field goal by rookie kicker Cam Little, it was on an underthrown pass from Bethard. Yes – it is one catch. But it’s enough to give the young man something to build on to improve as a member of the first-team offense.
Tank Bigsby
For all the criticism that Bigsby got last year, seeing him turn in the performance he did with 28 yards on three carries featuring a 19-yard long shows the makings of a guy who could be part of a committee that can minimize wear and tear on Etienne so he can remain a factor in Jacksonville’s offense in December and January. Maybe Jaguar on SI’s John Shipley was onto something by naming him as a player to watch this week.
He also had a 44-yard free kick return that set up a shot for to put up another three points going into the half. Unfortunately, the offense only moved the ball eight yards in the next three plays where Cam Little missed the 62-yard attempt heading into the locker room. (In Little’s defense he also hit three from 40, 47, 31 yards.)
Honorable Mentions
Credit to running back D’Ernest Johnson for showing he can further support the ground game turning 31 yards on five carries. The presence of a run game is the balance in the offense that would lead to resurgence in Jacksonville. Also shouts to Christian Braswell. The 2023 6th-round pick ripped a ball loose after initially slipping on a play to take the fumble return 52 yards to paydirt. However, the play was called back after review on a blatantly obvious blunder. Still an obviously awesome play regardless of NFL officials’ making mistakes.