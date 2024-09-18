Post-Loss Remarks By Trevor Lawrence a Red Flag For Jaguars' Future?
The Jacksonville Jaguars were off-kilter for just about the entirety of their 18-13 loss against the Cleveland Browns. The offense was out of sync. The execution was poor.
There will be more questions about the true play-caller of this Jaguars, and the offensive line might be one of the biggest weak spots of this roster. But how much of the Jaguars' struggles against the Browns was because of a talented Browns defense and superb gameplan?
And potentially the lack thereof from the Jaguars? Quarterback Trevor Lawrence said that the Browns showed him the same thing he saw on film. Should that be concerning for the Jaguars?
"Their scheme is simple and they're physical and they play fast and they diagnose things quickly. We had what I thought was a good plan, and obviously maybe wasn't a good plan," Lawrence said. "Who knows? Didn't work. We didn't execute it great, either. There's a lot of stuff we've got to go back to the drawing board and look at. Like I said, everybody has to look in the mirror. This isn't the time to start getting defensive. We've got to stand up and say, this is on me. I've got to fix it. Everybody has got to fix it."
Lawrence said that there were no excuses for the lack of rhythm in the offense. How concerning the disheveled nature of the Jaguars on offense will be on display against a red-hot Buffalo Bills team on Monday. Lawrence said it best.
"You've got to perform and you've got to be able to adjust. Know the plan. Know the plays that are coming in. If it changes personnels, if whatever changes, we've got to get in faster, we've got to get out of the huddle," he said. "You want to know where you're going protection-wise, you want to have time to communicate, you want to have time to get out of the huddle quickly so you can communicate, and they do have some pressure stuff that's really good that you have to be able to diagnose, and if you don't have time, it makes it really hard. ... It's on all of us. We all have to look at that and just put emphasis on communication. It's day one stuff. It's simple stuff."
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @JaguarsOnSI and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.