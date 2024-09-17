Are the Jaguars Back to the Drawing Board?
Entering the season, the Jacksonville Jaguars did a solid job of adding the right players and coaches to help the team improve this season. It is a long season, but the Jaguars do not look like a cohesive team early on.
While the Jaguars' defense has played well in both games this season, that is not the case with the Jaguars’ offense, which struggled for the second week in a row.
Quarterback Trevor Lawrence has been sacked seven times in the first two games of the season, which ranks near the top of the league in the number of sacks allowed through the first two weeks of the season.
"I think disappointment is an understatement,” offensive lineman Mitch Morse said. “Our defense put us in every advantageous situation. As an offensive unit, we just squandered opportunities. It's not one person’s fault, and I think we're all going to be mature about it and look inwards. It's going to be tough, but that's how you grow. You have to after stuff like this. If you don't, that's when you can have huge swings, ebbs, and flows in the locker room, and this team is too tight to let that happen."
The Jaguars are winless and heading into arguably their most challenging game this season, a road matchup against the Buffalo Bills.
Head coach Doug Pederson says there is another level the Jaguars players can reach and that the players have already started to show more of a desire to learn as much as they can as fast as possible.
“I think it's everything,” Coach Pederson said. “The fact that they are—listen, we've had many guys in here today already, and they've come up and talked to the coaches and wanted to sit down and go through the tape. They're on board. I mean, they understand. I mean, they understand they have to play better. We have to coach better. It's a group effort. It's no particular one person or one position group or one side of the ball. I think there are obviously enough mistakes to fix enough things we can get better at. But the fact that the players are united and locked in and focused that way is a good sign.”
