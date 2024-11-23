REPORT: Jaguars' Shocking Landing Spot in Recent Power Rankings
The Jacksonville Jaguars are on their bye week, resting and recovering from an awful loss against the Detroit Lions. Last Sunday, the Jaguars nearly lost to the Lions by 50 points in one of the most disgraceful National Football League performances ever.
The Jaguars' losses to the Lions and the Buffalo Bills earlier this season were two losses that would likely have been fireable offenses at other teams by now. However, that does not seem to be the case with the Jaguars, as Doug Pederson has yet to be fired.
Thomas Valentine of Pro Football Focus recently released his power rankings, which included grades and rankings for each team in the league. The Jaguars were ranked as the 28th-best team in the league, an absolute shocker considering their most recent outing.
“The Jaguars are a sad football team to watch without Trevor Lawrence at quarterback,” Valentine said. “That’s the skinny of it. They were demolished by the Lions in Week 11 and are currently positioned to have the top pick in the 2025 NFL Draft. It’s probably best to shut Lawrence down for the season, although his 80.3 grade is 11th among qualified quarterbacks.”
While the Jaguars' ranking 28th might be a little solace for them, the eye test says they are much worse than the 28th-worst team in the NFL. By all accounts, the Jaguars are the worst team in the league, and it could take time for them to become relative again.
Valentine notes that the Jaguars have had the eighth-most challenging schedule this season and only have the 31st-most demanding schedule moving forward. This should allow the Jaguars a legitimate shot at winning at least one more game before the end of the season.
With or without Lawrence, the Jaguars are the worst team in the league. With just under half of a season left to play, it is time for the Jaguars to start planning their future because this season is essentially over.
The Jaguars must nail the next NFL Draft or it could set their franchise back at least four or five years, if not more.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @JaguarsOnSI and @_John_Shipley and never miss another breaking news story again.