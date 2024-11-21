Insiders Slam Jaguars For Embarrassing Effort
The Jacksonville Jaguars' nearly 50-point loss to the Detroit Lions was an epic failure. Jaguars senior writer John Oehser noted that the Jaguars looked completely outmatched in every possible way on Sunday.
“It's difficult to analyze much about this game Sunday beyond the aforementioned dominance,” Oehser said. “This was a case of one team looking bigger, stronger, faster, and better than the opponent almost from the opening kickoff. This Jaguars season largely has been defined by close losses in the final minute, and it was easy to praise them at least for fight and guts following three close losses to NFC contenders in the last three weeks.
“There are times in difficult seasons when stamina runs out, and a one-sided loss sort of feels inevitable. There was that feeling entering Sunday, and it was apparent early, that was correct. There were reports from various sources before this game that change was possible following this game.
Jaguars senior correspondent Brian Sexton noted that the Jaguars were responsible for so many historical blunders it is hard to keep track. For the Jaguars to have been so competitive in the three games before they faced the Lions, only to not put up a fight in Detroit was disappointing.
“The Jaguars would be relegated if the NFL was the Premier League,” Sexton said. “They didn't even resemble an NFL football team against the class of the NFC, and Detroit is probably the best team in the NFL. The Lions scored touchdowns on their first seven possessions, becoming the first team to hit that mark since the 2007 New England Patriots.
“Remember when the Bills made the Jaguars feel bad about scoring touchdowns on their first five possessions on Monday Night Football in September? I didn't think it could possibly get worse, but of course, it did Sunday. The Jaguars are so far from being a contending team that it's tough to think that we considered them to be a Wild Card caliber team when the season began 11 weeks ago.
The Jaguars' loss to the Lions was hard for everyone to watch, even those with no ties to the organization. It is not an exaggeration to say that it was some of the worst football ever played in an NFL game.
Hopefully, the Jaguars will not put on another performance like that again this season.
