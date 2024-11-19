Is the Jaguars' Locker Room Completely Lost?
The Jacksonville Jaguars fell to 2-9 on the season after an embarrasing 46-point loss to the Detroit Lions on Sunday. It was the most points the Jaguars have lost by in franchise history, breaking the record that was set against the Lions during the Jaguars' inaugural year in the National Football League.
Although the Jaguars lost by a historical number of points, Jaguars head coach Doug Pederson noted the Lions are one of the best teams in the conference, if not the league.
“I don’t believe they’re letting go of the rope. I don’t. It is a good football team. They are good, and they’re going to play for a long time, I think, this year. That’s just without question in the NFC.”
Pederson noted that the season has undoubtedly taken a toll on the team, as it does on every team after multiple weeks of training camp and a half-season worth of games. He emphasized that it is a long season, and it is human nature to have ups and downs during a season, regardless of how much a team is winning or losing.
However, consistently losing eventually affects a team's mental and emotional state. This is true for even the most battle-tested NFL veterans.
“I look at it, even visiting with guys today and seeing the guys today, they are. They’re tired," Pederson said. "It’s been, each week, each Monday, we haven’t felt very good. That also weighs on it. You’re going into the next week, you’re trying to motivate yourself again, you’re trying to get yourself—pick back up for another game. That’s hard. That’s hard emotionally.”
“Then, like I said, you go out, you don’t coach well, you don’t play well. Obviously, what result are you trying to get at the end of the day? You are trying to win a game. I see these guys practice and do the things during the week and not be rewarded for all that on Sundays. That also plays a part in this as well.”
As unfortunate as the Jaguars' misfortune has been this season, they are still expected to look at least competent—multiple times this season, including Sunday against the Lions, but that was not the case.
While losing to arguably the best team in the NFL is acceptable, putting forth hardly any effort during yet another game this season is not.
