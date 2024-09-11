REPORT: Jaguars' Week 2 Opponent Browns Rocked with Terrible News
The Jacksonville Jaguars are preparing to face a Cleveland Browns team that is far from last season's playoff squad. The Browns suffered a beatdown in Week 1 at the hands of the Dallas Cowboys.
The news they received Tuesday is surely worse. Quarterback Deshaun Watson is facing a civil lawsuit for an alleged sexual assault that took place in 2020, the Associated Press reports.
"On Monday, a woman in Texas accused Watson of sexually assaulting her during an incident at her apartment four years ago. She claims Watson sexually forced himself on her for several minutes. She’s seeking $1 million in damages, according to the suit," the AP wrote.
CBS Sports reported further details.
"The league is not considering placing him on on the Commissioner's Exempt list because there are no formal charges and they have just begun to review the accusations. Watson, who was previously sued for varying degrees of sexual assault, is accused of a disturbing encounter in 2020 by a woman referred to as 'Jane Doe' in the lawsuit. The filing was made by attorney Tony Buzbee, who represented some of the 25-plus women who previously accused Watson of sexual assault. Those lawsuits settled outside of court and resulted in an 11-game suspension for the quarterback during the 2022 season."
Buzbee, per CBS Sports, stated, "We are reviewing the complaint and we will look into the matter under the personal conduct policy. Not looking at the commissioner’s exempt list as there’s been no formal charges and the league’s review has just begun."
NFL spokesperson Brian McCarthy said that the league is reviewing the situation, per the AP.
The exempt list allows league commissioner Roger Goodell to give a player paid leave while his case or circumstances are under review.
Watson has played just 13 games over three seasons with the Browns. The Browns signed Watson to a five-year, $230 million contract back in March of 2022.
