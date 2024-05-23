Report: Playing Surface at Jaguars' New Stadium Would Be 'Synthetic Turf'
The Jacksonville Jaguars could be bucking tradition with one aspect of their new stadium plans.
The Jaguars have played on natural grass since the franchise's first season in 1995, but it appears their future playing surface could be the controversial synthetic turf.
According the the Stadium of the Future Project Program Statement, which was obtained by the Jacksonville Daily Record, the change in playing surface is one of several aspects set to be tied to the new stadium project if approved.
"The playing field will be sand-infilled synthetic turf laid over a shock attenuation pad. Two FIFA-regulation soccer goals at each end of the pitch will also be accommodated in the field design." according to the Jacksonville Daily Record.
Turf fields have frequently been a point of contention by players and the NFL Players Association in recent years. An NFLPA survey revealed 92% of polled players prefer playing on natural grass, which could make this one of the more contested aspects of the otherwise popular stadium plans.
"First, a bit of physics: Professional football players put extremely high levels of force and rotation onto the playing surface. Grass will eventually give, which often releases the cleat prior to reaching an injurious load. On synthetic surfaces, there is less give, meaning our feet, ankles and knees absorb the force, which makes injury more likely to follow," then-NFLPA President JC Tretter said.
The stadium project is estimated to cost $1.4 billion. The proposed deal includes a 30-year lease agreement with a Non-Relocation Agreement. Both the Jaguars and the City of Jacksonville will contribute $625 million to construction costs, with the Jaguars taking on any overrun costs.
"Mayor Donna Deegan, lead negotiator Mike Weinstein, and Jaguars President Mark Lamping jointly presented a landmark stadium renovation agreement at the Jacksonville City Council meeting on Tuesday, May 14," the City of Jacksonville said in a statement earlier this month.
"Estimates suggest the economic impact of the renovated stadium to the Jacksonville community throughout the Jaguars’ 30-year lease will total $26 billion, with an estimated $2.4 billion in one-time economic impact during construction. This $1.4 billion deal compares favorably to other NFL markets. It is also the largest public infrastructure investment in Jacksonville history, and the largest private investment in the history of downtown Jacksonville.
The next step is for this stadium deal to be voted upon by the city council in June. If the deal is approved, the NFL owners will then have to approve the deal before construction begins.