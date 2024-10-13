Three Reasons Why Jaguars' Next Game is a Must Win
The Jacksonville Jaguars have dropped to 1-5 on the season after another subpar game. After winning their first game of the season last week against the Indianapolis Colts, the Jaguars traveled to London hoping to win a second consecutive game and start a winning streak. However, the exact opposite happened, and the Jaguars appeared to take a step back. Below are a few reasons why the Jaguars’ next game at home against the New England Patriots is a must-win.
The Remaining Schedule is Difficult
The Jaguars arguably had one of the most difficult four-game stretches to start the season of any team in the league. The schedule does not get any easier once the Jaguars return home from overseas. After they play the New England Patriots, the Jaguars face the Green Bay Packers, the Philadelphia Eagles, the Minnesota Vikings and the Detroit Lions. The Jaguars are unlikely to beat any of those teams. They must find a way to beat the Patriots next week.
Doug Pederson's Job is on the Line
The Jaguars entered the season with high hopes after putting together what the front office believed to be a formidable roster. While the Jaguars unquestionably had a difficult schedule for the first game of the season. However, they continue to look subpar even after those first four games. Making matters worse, the Jaguars have lost multiple games that they could have won with marginally better play or fewer mistakes, both of which point to the coaching staff.
The Jaguars return home hoping to turn things around. However, if the Jaguars fall to 1-6 after losing to a Patriots team with a similar record and arguably just as bad as them, the Jaguars firing coach Doug Pederson becomes even more of a likelihood.
Falling to 1-6 Would All but End Any Hopes of a Playoff Berth
The chances of any team starting the season 1-6 and making the playoffs are slim to none. It would be all but impossible for the Jaguars to climb out of that kind of hole, especially considering with most of the divisions in the conference having two teams fighting for the top spot, there is almost no reasonable way the Jaguars would mathematically be able to make the playoffs.
A 1-6 start to the season is essentially the worst-case scenario. The only way it could be worse is if they had lost last week and were still winless entering their matchup with the Bears. If the Jaguars have any hopes of a better season, it starts by beating the Patriots.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @JaguarsOnSI and never miss another breaking news story again. Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE