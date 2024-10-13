Which Jaguars Stood Out Most in Week 6?
Each week during the 2024 season, we will take a quick post-game look at which Jacksonville Jaguars stood out the most.
Win or lose, rain or shine, we will hand out game balls to an offensive, defensive and special teams player.
In this edition, we take a look at the Jaguars' best players from their 35-16 loss to the Chicago Bears in London in Week 6.
Offense: Trevor Lawrence
I would have gone with Evan Engram for this one after he caught 10 passes for 102 yards in his return, but his opening-drive fumble in the second half led to the Bears taking a 21-3 lead. It was a can't-make mistake by Engram, who otherwise had a dominant game.
As a result, we will go with Trevor Lawrence. His interception wasn't nearly as consequential as Engram's fumble, and Lawrence mostly looked solid throughout the day. He missed a deep touchdown to Brian Thomas Jr., but he also saw the rookie receiver, Gabe Davis, and Christian Kirk all drop touchdowns as well. Lawrence isn't near the top of the list of issues from this game.
Defense: Ventrell Miller
It is hard to give anyone on defense recognition for this game. The Jaguars' defense fell apart at the seams yet again, allowing a rookie quarterback to throw four touchdowns. The Bears marched up and down the field from the second-quarter on. The Jaguars got some pressure, but not enough. And they didn't make enough plays in coverage, allowed too many open receivers, let up too many explosive plays, and ultimately were undisciplined and were penalized at the worst times.
With that said, the eye test from the game was that second-year linebacker Ventrell Miller had a more serviceable performance than anyone else. Miller did miss one key third-down tackle, but he also forced a fumble and recorded a team-leading 10 tackles.
Special Teams: Tank Bigsby
I almost gave this to Logan Cooke, but Tank Bigsby ultimately gets the nod after a 41-yard kickoff return and over 100 yards as a kick returner. He had a good day in relief of an injured Devin Duvernay, even with one fumble late in the second half of the blowout London loss.
