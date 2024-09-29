WATCH: Jaguars' Doug Pederson Speaks After Loss to Texans
HOUSTON — Jacksonville Jaguars Doug Pederson is looking for answers.
The Jaguars are 0-4 after falling 24-20 to the Houston Texans in Week 4, leaving the Jaguars as one of just two winless teams in the NFL ahead of Monday Night Football.
To listen to Pederson's post-game comments on the loss, view above.
Pederson took the podium at NRG Stadium following the loss with an obviously weary disposition, beaten down by a month straight of self-inflicted losses.
With the weight of the Jaguars' fleeting and failing season fully on his shoulders, Pederson had few words and fewer answers for why things have spiraled like this for the Jaguars.
Pederson's third year at the helm came with big expectations. Expectations the Jaguars have so far yet to meet. Jaguars owner Shad Khan made it clear ahead of the season that he was looking for playoffs or bust.
Winning was the directive and anything other than a competitive team week in and week out would be deemed a failure.
The Jaguars have been competitive in three of their four losses. Save for an embarrassing 47-10 Monday Night Football loss to the Buffalo Bills, the Jaguars have lost games 20-17, 18-13, and 24-20. In those three losses, the Jaguars have lost by a combined 12 points.
The plays are there to be made for the Jaguars. A few different bounces in those three one-score losses, and the Jaguars are easily 3-1.
But this is the NFL. When it comes to Sundays in the fall, there are no moral victories or hypotheticals. There are only wins and losses. There are only good teams and bad teams.
And after the first four games of the season, the Jaguars are a bad team. Record-wise, they are close to being the NFL's worst team based on what happens between the Tennessee Titans and the Miami Dolphins on Monday Night Football.
And as Pederson showed in his post-game press conference, the answers as to how to turn this season and franchise around aren't clear. If he had them, it is clear he would have already begun to implement them. For now, the Jaguars will have to continue to search for answers and wins.
