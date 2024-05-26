What Does Sports Illustrated Think the Jaguars' Biggest Roster Decision Is?
The Jacksonville Jaguars dealt with several looming questions this offseason, signing Josh Allen to the largest contract in franchise history, re-signing several key veterans, and acquiring other pieces in free agency.
As a result, most of the major roster decisions facing head coach Doug Pederson and general manager Trent Baalke comes down to the 2021 draft class and, more specifically, quarterback Trevor Lawrence.
In a look at the biggest roster decisions for each team entering the summer, Sports Illustrated took a look at the Trevor Lawrence contract situation and posed the question of "Will they pay Trevor Lawrence before the price tag goes up?"
The Jaguars might be rushing to pay Lawrence before training camp after the Lions paid Goff a lucrative contract extension with an annual average salary of $53 million. But coming to an agreement might be difficult because Lawrence has had up-and-down seasons, with his best year coming in 2022, when he tossed 25 touchdowns and only eight interceptions. Jacksonville might put the past aside and bet on his upside to possibly hand him the next quarterback contract of more than $50 million annually.- Gilberto Manzano, Sports Illustrated
“I think it's part of the business but obviously the sooner you get it done, it's behind everybody and now we focus on football. So, that's not lingering and that's not out there," Pederson said on Monday.
"I know Trent [Baalke] and his agent they've continued to talk and will talk. They're working hard and tirelessly. I've just got to coach Trevor, coach football, and hopefully it gets done and it will."
Lawrence finished the season completing 65.6% of his passes for 4,016 yards, 21 touchdowns and 14 interceptions, along with seven lost fumbles. Lawrence also missed his first career start as he dealt with four different injuries, with Lawrence seemingly having to limp to the finish of the season.
Lawrence sustained four different injuries last fall that forced him to miss valuable practice time and play in several games with injuries: a knee injury in Week 6, an ankle injury in Week 13, a concussion in Week 15, and then finally a shoulder injury in Week 16 that forced him to miss his first-career start.
Among Lawrence's 16 starts, his four starts after each injury saw Lawrence have his 2nd, 5th, 7th, and 8th worst games of the season by total EPA.