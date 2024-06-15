Jaguars Trevor Lawrence: Drive to Win Super Bowl is 'Bigger Than Ever' After Contract
With Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence officially under contract through 2030, the franchise passer has made it clear what his next goal as the Jaguars' quarterback is.
“I am beyond grateful to be able to continue my career in Jacksonville,” Lawrence said in a statement.
“My family and I love this city - it has become home to us and this solidifies that even more. We can’t thank Mr. Khan, and everyone involved enough for their belief in me. I know that the best is yet to come and this is only the beginning. The drive to bring a championship to Duval is bigger than ever. Let’s get it done.”
“With this five-year extension, the vision we had when we selected Trevor first overall in 2021 has become a reality,” Jaguars general manager Trent Baalke said in a statement.
“Our objectives have always been aligned. As an organization, we have consistently messaged the importance of extending our core players and Trevor is a foundational talent that we will continue to build around in our quest for a championship. With his talent, work ethic, leadership, and competitive drive we are confident the best is yet to come and are thrilled that he and Marissa will continue to make Jacksonville their home.”
The Jaguars agreed to terms with the quarterback and former No. 1 pick on Thursday evening, agreeing to a five-year deal worth $275 million with $200 million in guarantees and $142 million fully guaranteed.
Lawrence's deal will pay him an average of $55 million a season, which ties him with Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow as the highest-paid player on an annual basis in the NFL.
Since being drafted No. 1 in 2021, Lawrence has started 50 regular season games. Lawrence ranks fourth in franchise history in passing yards with 11,770 and is fourth in touchdown passes with 58.
Since being drafted, Lawrence has been voted as a team captain by his teammates each year of his NFL career and was selected to the Pro Bowl in 2022 after recording 387 completions for 4,113 passing yards and 25 touchdowns with a passer rating of 95.2.
During the 2023 season, he completed 370 passes becoming the only quarterback in franchise history to start his career with three seasons of at least 300 completions and the second quarterback in team history to record at least 300 completions in three consecutive seasons. He has been named AFC Offensive Player of the Week three times in his career, twice in 2022 (Week 3 and 12) and once in 2023 (Week 11).
In his career, Lawrence has also posted 205 rushing attempts for 964 yards and 11 touchdowns.