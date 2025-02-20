What Would Jaguars' Trevor Lawrence's Sales Pitch to Tee Higgins Be?
The Jacksonville Jaguars already have a No. 1 wide receiver in the form of superstar Brian Thomas Jr. But could it really hurt to add another?
It is a far-fetched theory, of course, but the Jaguars have ties to one star receiver who doesn't yet have some clarity on his future: Cincinnati Bengals' Tee Higgins.
Higgins is expected to be franchise tagged by the Bengals for the second offseason in a row, and all cards are likely on the table when it comes to his future. If Higgins does not want to play on the tag for the second year in a row, he could push for a potential exit from Cincinnati.
That is all speculation and hypotheticals at this point, but Higgins' past relationship with Jaguars franchise quarterback Trevor Lawrence has been frequently referenced in the past. The two dominated together as members of the Clemson Tigers, and it certainly does not appear Lawrence would be against a possible reunion in the future.
"Tee is awesome. We have a history for sure. So that guy is, no matter where he goes, obviously, I'd love to be throwing to him again. But no matter where he goes, he's going to be a star. He already is, and I know Cincinnati wants to keep him. So Joe's been putting the pressure on him over there," Lawrence said on 'Up and Adams'.
So, what would Lawrence say to Higgins in a sales pitch if he was able to impact where he plays moving forward? To Lawrence, the answer is clear and goes back to their Clemson days.
"Well, he, I think he would, obviously, I'm sure he's got the relationship with Joe, like, if everything goes well, I'm sure he wouldn't want to leave," Lawrence said.
"But if that wasn't the case, we -- I think I would definitely be up next as far as Tee in our relationship and what we've done in the past, and we played together for two years, had a lot of success in college, and we could, we could definitely do that again. And Jacksonville, I think Jacksonville is, is a pitch in and of itself, as far as a place to live. You're in Florida, no state income tax."
