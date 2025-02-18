Trevor Lawrence Explains Why Doug Pederson Was Still the Right Post-Urban Meyer Hire
While the Jacksonville Jaguars moved on from former head coach Doug Pederson following a disappointing 4-13 season in 2024, that does little to erase the history behind the Pederson tenure, and more specifically, the context around his hire three years earlier.
When Pederson became the Jaguars' head coach in 2022, the franchise was in disarray due to the Urban Meyer debacle. Meyer didn't even last a full season as head coach, bringing unwanted drama and scandal off the field and proving to be inept on his best Sundays on the field.
While Pederson's own tenure ended with owner Shad Khan firing him following three seasons, he still provided stability for a franchise in need of a steady hand. That is a sentiment Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence especially agrees with, with the Jaguars' former No. 1 pick noting on 'Up and Adams' how Pederson's hire helped him bounce back from a miserable rookie season under Meyer.
"Obviously, you know, Coach came in my second year, and, like I said, it was a mess here, and we had a lot of stuff to get back on track, as far as just, you know, players, culture, just energy, kind of like what I'm saying now, and it's a different situation. It was different three years ago," Lawrence said. And coach did a great job of coming in and being the guy we needed for the time. And I have a lot of respect and appreciation for Coach Pederson, what he's done for me, and the belief he showed in me, and he helped me kind of get my confidence back after a shaky first year."
Pederson did wonders with the Jaguars in 2022, taking them from the NFL's worst record to becoming AFC South champions at 9-8 before winning a Wild Card round game against the Los Angeles Chargers.
The Jaguars got off to a hot start in 2023, compiling an 8-3 record before injuries to Lawrence and others led to a 1-5 finish down the stretch. Then, of course, the 2024 season took place.
"So yeah, I mean, and then, like I said, after the year we had together, the first year, the second year didn't finish the way we wanted. But going into this third year, this past season, you know, no one thought it was going to go that way. We were really excited," Lawrence said.
"We had a good team, you know, obviously we had a new d-coordinator all these things, and everything was positive, and we were all really excited. And obviously it just didn't go well. And that's a mix of a lot of things, you know, like, and like I said everyone has their part, and everyone has to take the accountability."
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @JaguarsOnSI and @_John_Shipley and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.