Former New York Jets Quarterback ‘In the Mix’ to Land Starting QB Job
The Zach Wilson era didn't go as planned for the New York Jets for multiple reasons. Perhaps if Aaron Rodgers never went down on the first drive of the 2023-24 season, things would've gone differently.
However, Wilson had to step back up into a starting role, something he clearly wasn't ready for. While the majority of the offense didn't seem ready either, a good quarterback can change anything.
It's not a guarantee that the Jets would've been an elite team with Rodgers, but it's safe to say that they would've been a better team.
New York cut their losses with Wilson, sending him and a 2024 seventh-round pick to the Denver Broncos for a 2024 six-round pick. The return, or lack thereof, shows how little of value he had around the league.
For a team similar to the Broncos, it's an easy deal to make. They don't have a set quarterback and aren't expected to be competitive next season, allowing Wilson to develop if he gets the starting gig.
According to Jeremy Fowler of ESPN, Denver is attempting to regain his confidence, and the 24-year-old looks to be in a positive state of mind.
"They're trying to regain his confidence again. I'm told he's in a positive state of mind."
Fowler added that Wilson is "in the mix" to be the starting quarterback.
It certainly looked like he lacked confidence during certain parts of the season. While much of it was due to his below-average play, it didn't help that Jets fans called for him to be traded every chance they had.
According to Richie Cozzolino of CBS Sports, Sean Payton had the following to say about the quarterback situation.
"It's kind of the orphan group. They're all orphan dogs," Broncos coach Sean Payton said of his three quarterbacks during a press conference. "They've come from somewhere but they're doing good. It's a good room."
The Broncos selected Bo Nix with the No. 12 pick in the April draft. They also have Jarrett Stidham.
If Wilson can at least show some of the potential he once did, he should be in a favorable position to land the gig as QB1.
It didn't work out in New York, but a change of scenery in a less pressured situation could be what he needs.