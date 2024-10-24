Watch New York Jets Star Explains Attempt to Recruit Yankees Superstar
The New York Yankees are preparing to face the Los Angeles Dodgers in the World Series, with Game 1 set for Friday in Los Angeles.
Aside from renewing one of the most stories rivalries in the World Series, it’s a chance for Yankees outfielder Aaron Judge to join Yankees greats of the past and bring home a World Series title. The presumptive American League Most Valuable Player hasn’t claimed a ring yet.
But, before Judge was a Major League superstar he was, well, a college baseball star at Fresno State.
Judge was a three-sport superstar at Linden High School. He was recruits by Pac-12 schools as a tight end but ultimately went with baseball. After Oakland selected him in the 31st round of the 2010 MLB Draft, Judge opted to go to Fresno State.
That’s where Judge crossed paths with another California native — New York Jets wide receiver Davante Adams.
Adams was a native of Palo Alto, Calif., and was a two-way player for the Palo Alto High School football team. He also played basketball and he ended up with the Bulldogs. He was trying to play both sports for the Bulldogs, but eventually ended up becoming an all-conference wide receiver.
Judge was done with football and basketball by the time he got to Fresno State — not that Adams didn’t try.
“Oh I tried to recruit him,” Adams said with a smile. “He was like Blake Griffin to me. I was trying to get him to come out and play. You know I went to Fresno to play football and basketball initially. So, I was trying to get his a** on the hoop court or the football field, one or the other. But he was in the batting cages, as he should."
It’s worked out for Judge, of course. The 2017 AL Rookie of the Year is a six-time All-Star, a three-time Silver Slugger and a three-time AL home run leader, including the 62 he hit in 2022 to break former Yankee Roger Maris’ AL record for home runs in a season. That helped him claim his first AL MVP award. He’s considered the leading contender for the MVP award this year, too.
Things have worked out for Adams, too, and not just because he’s in New York playing alongside his friend, Aaron Rodgers. He’s been one of the best receivers in the league for the past decade. He’s been an All-Pro three times, a six-time Pro Bowl selection and led the NFL receiving touchdowns twice.
But Judge is chasing something he wants and Adams hopes he gets it.
“It’s a special thing,” Adams said. “He’s doing something that I hope to aspire to do, to have a chance to win a championship.”