New York Jets 'Nightmare Scenario' Centers Around Aaron Rodgers
The New York Jets are getting ready for two days of their mandatory minicamp starting Tuesday.
Outside of the drama surrounding Haason Reddick, there is tons of positivity and momentum engulfing the Jets, something that has been rare for this franchise over the years.
General manager Joe Douglas was able to massively upgrade this roster in the offseason, making a trade for right tackle Morgan Moses, signing left tackle Tyron Smith and guard John Simpson to improve one of the worst units in all of football.
That should allow Aaron Rodgers time to find their weapons, headlined by rising superstar Garrett Wilson who seems poised for a career-year based on everything that has been reported coming out of camp.
With an improved offense, the expectation is the Jets will be competing for an AFC East title and potentially contend for the Super Bowl.
However, the other side of this variance coin could present itself, as well.
When taking a look at every team's "nightmare" scenario for the upcoming 2024-25 season, Brad Gagnon of Bleacher Report puts things firmly on the shoulder, and leg, of their superstar quarterback.
"In his age-41 season, Rodgers shows us that his huge decline as a 39-year-old in 2022 and major injury in 2023 were the beginning of the end," he writes.
While New York fans certainly don't want to hear that, this is a possibility.
The fact of the matter is he does turn 41 in December this season. There is already very few quarterbacks in the history of the NFL who have performed at a high level when 40 years old or older.
Rodgers would have to buck that trend like Tom Brady did.
Missing an entire season doesn't help either.
Being one year removed from the speed of this game, there will be some sort of learning curve as he returns to the field, no matter how many games he's played.
And while everyone thinks Rodgers is going to perform at a high level, it also has to be stated that during his last full season in 2022, his production plummeted, finishing with under 4,000 yards for the first time since 2017 when he only played seven games after suffering a broken collarbone.
His 12 interceptions were the most since his rookie year in 2008, and it was only the sixth time he threw under 30 touchdowns in his career.
Rodgers could be great for the Jets this season.
He's a future first ballot Hall of Famer.
But it's also not out of the realm of possibilities that he won't be able to put together the type of seasons he's had in the past.