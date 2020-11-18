Jets Head Coach Adam Gase Reveals Why New York Released Pierre Desir

The Jets released veteran cornerback Pierre Desir on Tuesday just nine games into his one-year deal with New York.

One day later, Jets head coach Adam Gase provided some clarity as to why the organization decided to cut ties with Desir.

"I think where we’re at right now we’re really looking to play as many of these young guys as possible," Gase said ahead of Wednesday's practice. "We just felt like it was the right decision to give him an opportunity to go try to get an opportunity somewhere else. I don’t think a guy with that experience and a guy that’s been a starter for multiple teams, kind of having him play scout team, and possibly be inactive or a backup really wasn’t fair to him. So, we felt like this was the best decision to make and get these young guys out there and play those guys."

Desir, 30, certainly has the talent to contribute to an NFL defense. In nine games this year, he had three interceptions (tied for the sixth-most picks in the league) along with eight pass break-ups, one forced fumble and 47 tackles. The fourth-rounder in 2014 is currently in his seventh season in the NFL.

He's not the first member of New York's defense to depart in 2020. The Jets made several trades leading up to this month's deadline including shipping linebacker Avery Williamson to Pittsburgh. New York also dealt All-Pro safety Jamal Adams to the Seahawks before the season began.

READ: Jamal Adams Opens Up About Fighting Depression While Playing For Jets

With no Desir, and fellow corner Brian Poole on the injured reserve, look for rookie defensive backs (like Bryce Hall) to have plenty of opportunities to gather experience over the Jets' final seven games.

MORE: What Releasing Pierre Desir Means For the Jets

Follow Max Goodman on Twitter (@MaxTGoodman), on Facebook (also @MaxTGoodman) and be sure to bookmark JetsCountry and check back daily for news, analysis and more.