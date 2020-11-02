Jets Trade Avery Williamson to Steelers

From the league's worst (0-8) to the NFL's last remaining undefeated team (7-0).



The Jets have traded veteran linebacker Avery Williamson to the undefeated Pittsburgh Steelers. It's the latest move for New York as the winless club continues to sell ahead of Tuesday's trade deadline.

In return for Williamson and a 2022 seventh-round pick, the Jets will receive a 2022 fifth-rounder from Pittsburgh. Manish Mehta of the New York Daily News was first to report the deal.

Williamson led the Jets defense with nine total tackles Sunday afternoon in a 35-9 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs. The 28-year-old was in the midst of his second season with the Jets after missing the entirety of last season with a torn ACL.

Across seven games this year, Williamson has 59 tackles, three pass deflections and one interception. He picked off a tipped pass from Arizona's Kyler Murray in Week 5.

The linebacker isn't the first member of the Jets to be dealt ahead of this week's deadline.

New York has already shipped defensive tackle Steve McLendon to the Buccaneers and defensive end Jordan Willis to San Francisco, both for future draft picks over the last few weeks. This, of course, is on the heels of the recent decision to release running back Le’Veon Bell. The Jets also traded safety Jamal Adams to Seattle before this season began.

Winless through eight games, undoubtedly salivating over a chance to secure the first overall selection in the NFL Draft, don't be surprised if Jets general manager Joe Douglas makes a few more moves before Tuesday's deadline.

