Blockbuster Jets Trade Makes Perfect Sense After George Pickens Whiff
The New York Jets desperately need to add a wide receiver two. They have Garrett Wilson atop their wide receiver depth chart, but he's followed up by a few depth options instead of impact players. Guys like Allen Lazard and Arian Smith are solid options, but not NFL WR2's.
One option they could have looked at was trading for Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver George Pickens. Pickens spent last year with Justin Fields in Pittsburgh and New York could have reunited the duo. Instead, the Dallas Cowboys swooped in and stole Pickens from the Jets before they could make a deal happen.
What does that leave for the Jets?
The best choice is clear.
Trade for New Orleans Saints wide receiver Chris Olave.
Olave is young and talented. The Saints seemingly want to keep him, but given how disastrous their roster is right now, it wouldn't be a surprise to see them accept a deal to move their star wide out.
Olave spent time with Fields and Wilson at Ohio State. The trio formed one of the best offensive cores of this generation in college football. While the NFL is a completely different beast, the three could still form a terrifying trio if brought back together in the league.
It likely wouldn't be the most expensive trade ever, considering the Cowboys landed Pickens for a third-round pick and a pick swap. Olave could likely be landed for the same kind of deal or potentially even less.
More NFL: Jets Whiff On Trade For George Pickens, Still Need WR Help