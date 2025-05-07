Jets Country

Jets Whiff On Trade For George Pickens, Still Need WR Help

The Jets are running out of options at wide receiver.

Zach Pressnell

Jan 11, 2025; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver George Pickens (14) looks on in the third quarter against the Baltimore Ravens in an AFC wild card game at M&T Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-Imagn Images
The New York Jets desperately need to add wide receiver help this offseason. Beyond Garrett Wilson, they don't have much to call home about. A combination of Allen Lazard and Arian Smith make up the next talented wide outs on the team and that's simply not enough to be successful.

After signing Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Justin Fields in free agency, the Jets started being connected to a trade for Steelers pass catcher George Pickens.

When a deal didn't happen at the NFL Draft, it seemed like Pickens would stay put. But the Steelers shocked the NFL world and traded Pickens early Wednesday morning.

The Steelers agreed to send Pickens and a 2027 sixth round pick to the Dallas Cowboys in exchange for a 2026 third round pick and 2027 fifth round pick.

The Jets could have given up this kind of draft capital to reunite Fields with Pickens in New York.

But now the Jets will need to turn to other options to fill their gaping hole at wide receiver.

Free agents like Amari Cooper and Keenan Allen exist, but it doesn't feel like the Jets are too interested in them. Adding one of the two veterans would provide a lot of veteran depth to the wide receiver room.

New York could also turn to the Green Bay Packers and look to steal one of their wide receivers in a trade. The Packers have guys like Romeo Doubs and Christian Watson who could end up being dealt from their deep wide receiver room.

Zach Pressnell
ZACH PRESSNELL

