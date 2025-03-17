Could Jets Surprisingly Keep $44 Million Playmaker?
The New York Jets have been front-and-canter in the news as throughout the National Football League offseason so far.
Things started to really heat up last week as free agency kicked off, but the Jets have been in the news for much longer than that. For weeks, rumors built up about all of the guys the Jets were going to move on from.
New York obviously decided against bringing back Davante Adams and Aaron Rodgers. The Jets eventually lost some other pieces when free agency began. Another guy who it has been reported that the Jets would move on from is receiver Allen Lazard. He's someone who was brought in because of his clear connection to Rodgers and it seemed likely his time in New York would end like the two future Hall of Famers.
Lazard remains with the franchise, though, despite the fact that he was given permission to seek a trade. ESPN's Rich Cimini discussed Lazard and suggested it wouldn't be the worst thing to keep him around.
"One of the early surprises in free agency is that wide receiver Allen Lazard remains on the roster," Cimini said. "He had permission to seek a trade, but that didn't yield anything. Many assume he will be released because of his cap charge ($13.2 million).
"Considering the dearth of proven receivers on the roster and the lack of quality in the free agent market, it would be prudent to keep Lazard, perhaps reworking his contract. He and (Garrett Wilson) are the only two pass catchers (wideouts and tight ends) with more than one touchdown reception last season."
Lazard signed a four-year, $44 million deal with the Jets and still has two years left on it. Could he actually stick around?
