Aaron Rodgers Given Surprising Odds To Leave Jets For NFC Contender
Week No. 2 of National Football League free agency is here and Aaron Rodgers is still on the open market.
The New York Jets decided to move on from the future Hall of Famer and he has been in plenty of rumors over the last week. Where will he go? The Pittsburgh Steelers, New York Giants, and Minnesota Vikings have been linked to him but retirement hasn’t been ruled out.
There continues to be more rumors pretty much each day. The Vikings have picked up steam over the last few days and The Athletic’s Mike Silver said on the "Just Your Opinion, Man" podcast that he’s hearing that the Vikings have a “50-50” shot at Rodgers.
"Some people who are who are pretty familiar with what is going on in that building have told us it's literally 50-50 in their eyes," Silver said.
Rodgers is tough to predict. Until he makes an announcement, anything could happen.
There’s been different rumors linking him to Minnesota, Pittsburgh, and the Giants. The Vikings are logical because they are the best team of the three. But, do they want him? It’s a complicated situation and there’s no end in sight. With each passing day it seems more and more like the Vikings are a serious suitor for the future Hall of Famer and Silver noted that the decision is going to come down to head coach Kevin O'Connell.
The Vikings won 14 games last year and arguably would be better with Rodgers.