Did the Jets Make a Mistake Drafting Jermaine Johnson?

This season there has been so much talk about the Jets' 2022 draft class, but we have not heard much about Jermaine Johnson.

The rookie defensive end has been relatively quiet this season.

He flashed a huge smile after being selected No. 26 overall by New York on draft day. Since, between the ankle injury which sidelined him for three weeks, and being buried in the defensive line rotation, nobody has seen or heard much from him since.

On the season, Johnson has notched a domestic 12 solo tackles and 2.5 sacks (tied 101st).

Is it time to panic?

Yes, the game film says it is.

Johnson lacks the necessary power, speed and pass rushing moves to be elite in the National Football League.

In passing situations, he either runs straight into the offensive tackle or tries to bend the edge and get through the back door of the pocket. Neither attempted route to the quarterback has worked well.

That's not what I think, it's what he has put on game film.

Am I surprised?

Not one bit.

Why?

In a January pre-draft article, I put a fifth-round grade on Johnson.

Johnson looks as vanilla as a pass rusher with the Jets as he did at FSU.

He got by in college being an opportunistic hustler and he only got noticed after putting up 11.5 sacks prior to the draft.

To put Johnson's meteoric rise from Last Chance U to being a first-round pick into perspective, he logged 5.0 sacks in 2021.

During the 2022 college season, Johnson didn't even show up on any of Pro Football Focus' first-round mocks. He wasn't even listed on their top-100 until January (No. 42).

That didn't stop Jets' General Manager Joe Douglas from trading back into the first-round and reaching for Johnson.

Nothing has changed since he put on a Jets helmet.

Johnson looks the same as he did on his college game film, only what got him by at FSU isn't working quite as well against a higher level of competition.

New York's back-up sub defensive ends Bryce Huff (3.5 sacks) and fellow fourth-round draft choice Micheal Clemons (2.0 sacks) look better than Johnson on game film.

Where does that leave Johnson?

On the outside looking in.

It leaves him seeing more playing time on special teams than on the defensive side of the ball. On the season, he has 21.25% snap time on defense and 21.93% snap count on special teams.

This is another bad sign that says this is how the coaching staff sees him.

We are not even talking about New York's starting defensive ends, Carl Lawson or John Franklin-Myers.

Johnson has no chance of beating them out.

This isn't a rookie thing either. It's a skill set thing.

Grading Jermaine Johnson

6-foot-5, 262 pounds

2022 game film reviewed: (11/6) BUF, (11/20) NE and (11/27) CHI

Grade: C (average, nothing special about the player)

Scouting Report

Athletic and lean high-motor edge who lacks power speed and pass rush moves. Relies on the power and speed he does have to try to win the edge, but often ends up stalemated. Active and gives it everything he has to give, but lacks explosiveness and pass rush tools at the point of attack. Best chance is to outrun the tackle through the back door, which doesn't happen often. A lot of bark, but not much bite. Occasionally, ends up at the right place at the right time. Battles and makes some run stops when he is left unblocked or he can fight through the trash to the ball carrier. Generally soft looking against the run, even handled by tight-ends at times. Solid tackler. Looks the part, but has a tough time playing it.

Bottom line

Douglas will end up taking more and more heat about Johnson as time goes on.

It's unfortunate, because I love Johnson's story and I love his effort level.

This is what happens when a prospect is over-graded.

MORE:

Follow Daniel Kelly on Twitter (@danielkellybook). Be sure to bookmark Jets Country and check back daily for news, analysis and more.