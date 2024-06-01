Fantasy Football Expert Fading New York Jets' QB Aaron Rodgers in 2024
It's close to a guarantee that Aaron Rodgers, if healthy, will be a substantial upgrade over what the New York Jets have had at quarterback over the past few years, but will it be enough to reverberate in the fantasy football world?
Rodgers is destined for the Pro Football Hall of Fame, but that doesn't erase the fact that the four-time NFL MVP is coming off an Achilles tear at 40 years old.
For that reason, amongst others, the aging legend is no longer the fantasy darling he once was.
Sports Illustrated fantasy expert Michael Fabiano identified four potential quarterback "busts" in 2024 and Rodgers landed in the No. 4 spot.
He defined "busts" as big names believed to have more "name" value than fantasy value.
Managers are urged to avoid drafting these players into "prominent fantasy roles." Los Angeles Chargers' Justin Herbert topped the four-man list followed by Miami Dolphins' Tua Tagovailoa and Jacksonville Jaguars' Trevor Lawrence.
From SI's 4 Quarterbacks Who Could Be Fantasy Football Busts:
"Rodgers missed most of last season after tearing his Achilles after four snaps, but he’s on track to be ready for Week 1. The question is, can he regain his high-end fantasy status? I have my doubts, as he’s 40 years old and coming off a serious injury. Rodgers could also be part of a long and unbelievable trend of Jets quarterbacks failing to meet expectations. I’ll be fading the veteran."
Once a Top 5 fantasy quarterback, Rodgers is closer to a QB12 these days as a borderline low-end starter in 12-team leagues.
Unlike reigning MVP Lamar Jackson or Buffalo Bills' dual threat Josh Allen, Rodgers offers little value as a rushing threat.
He won back-to-back MVP awards in 2020 and 2021, but his 2022 performance was slightly before his career norm.
In his last year prior to being traded, Rodgers passed for 3,695 yards and 26 touchdowns over 17 games. He was intercepted 12 times as the Green Bay Packers went 8-9 and missed the playoffs by losing their regular season finale.
Still, the expectations remain high for Rodgers in 2024.
"If I don't do what I know I'm capable of doing, we're all probably gonna be out of here," said Rodgers at the podium following a Phase 3 OTAs practice. "I like that kind of pressure though. It's a tough market to play in, it's not for everybody. I relish that opportunity. That's the way the NFL is."