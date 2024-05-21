Aaron Rodgers Back to Work at Jets' OTAs in Florham Park
Quarterback Aaron Rodgers is back in the office at One Jets Drive.
Displaying his commitment to a triumphant return from the torn Achilles he suffered in the New York Jets' 2023 season opener, the 40-year-old Rodgers took the field for Monday's OTAs Phase 3 practice, the first of 10 scheduled seasons over a three-week period.
The practice was closed, but the Jets shared a video clip of Rodgers hitting receiver Garrett Wilson for a touchdown on what appeared to be 7-on-7 drills. The four-time NFL MVP added the Jets' post to his Instagram story with a text overlay saying "Day I."
In what's been a reversal of behavior from his last few seasons with the Green Bay Packers, Rodgers has attended voluntary organized team activities since becoming a Jet last spring.
"It is great, for him to come back now, early. Just his presence is great, just seeing him interact with Sauce [Gardner] and Garrett [Wilson] and Breece [Hall] and Will (McDonald) and all the guys on the team, it is great having him back," said Jets' general manager Joe Douglas during the opening week of OTAs in April.
The Jets are hoping a healthy Rodgers will boost what has been one of the league's least-efficient offenses the past two seasons. In 2023, New York ranked 31st out of 32 teams in total offense (268.6).
"Obliviously, the injury was devastating for all of us, but we are so excited to have him a part of this franchise," said Douglas. "Just the leadership he brings, I have talked about it, you probably get sick of me saying it, but him connecting with his teammates, his presence in the building, he is a great guy. I have really enjoyed getting to know him as a man and spending time with him. I am excited about this year."
Rodgers has also taken time away from the facility thus far this spring. Earlier this month, he made his annual pilgrimage to Churchill Downs for the Kentucky Derby. Rodgers also participated in a wide-ranging one-on-one conversation as the featured guest on political commentator Tucker Carlson's X show.