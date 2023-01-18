Jets Interview Nathaniel Hackett For Offensive Coordinator Vacancy

Hackett was a disappointment with the Broncos in 2022, but could excel as New York's offensive coordinator, a role he is very familiar with.

Former Broncos head coach Nathaniel Hackett is meeting with the Jets on Wednesday, interviewing for the team's vacancy at offensive coordinator, per ESPN's Dianna Russini.

Hackett was fired by Denver last month after a 4-11 start to the season, his first year as head coach in the NFL.

Before a disappointing stint with the Broncos, Hackett racked up years of experience as an offensive coordinator with several different teams. After two years as OC with Syracuse, Hackett made the jump back to the NFL in 2013, working as the offensive coordinator with the Bills. Hackett proceeded to transition into a new role with the Jaguars, working his way back up to offensive coordinator in 2016. He spent parts of three seasons in that role with Jacksonville before three more years as OC with the Packers and quarterback Aaron Rodgers in Green Bay.

Jets head coach Robert Saleh is familiar with Hackett as the two coaches worked together in Jacksonville. Saleh was the Jaguars' linebackers coach from 2014 to 2016.

New York is looking for a new offensive coordinator this offseason after parting ways with Mike LaFleur. The Jets initially planned to keep LaFleur around for a third season—despite a poor performance by New York's offense in 2022—but the team ended up granting the coordinator permission to pursue other opportunities after the conclusion of the season.

Other candidates to replace LaFleur reportedly include former Colts OC Marcus Brady, Bills quarterbacks coach Joe Brady, Patriots tight ends coach Nick Caley, Eagles pass game coordinator Kevin Patullo as well as Dolphins quarterbacks coach and passing-game coordinator Darrell Bevell.

MORE:

Follow Max Goodman on Twitter (@MaxTGoodman), be sure to bookmark Jets Country and check back daily for news, analysis and more.