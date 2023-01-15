Jets Interview Marcus Brady For Offensive Coordinator Job

The Jets will interview former Colts offensive coordinator Marcus Brady for their offensive coordinator vacancy on Sunday, per NFL Network's Ian Rapaport.

Brady was fired by Indianapolis in November, an early conclusion to his second season as their offensive coordinator. He was hired later in the month by the Eagles as an offensive consultant.

New York is looking for a new offensive coordinator after parting ways with Mike LaFleur, who is pursuing other opportunities. LaFleur is reportedly expected to join the Los Angeles Rams coaching staff. Several teams inquired with New York about his availability at the end of the season.

Brady spent five years with the Colts, working his way up from quarterbacks coach to OC. Before his first NFL gig with Indianapolis, Brady worked in the CFL for nine years.

While the Jets struggled on offense in 2022 under LaFleur, a big reason why New York dropped out of contention down the stretch, Indianapolis was worse. The Colts averaged 17 points per game, more than only one other team (the Broncos). New York put up 17.4 points per game. Indianapolis averaged 311.6 yards per game, ranked 27th in the NFL. The Jets produced 318.2 yards per game (25th in NFL).

In 2021, Brady's first season as OC in Indianapolis, the Colts were better, averaging 347.1 yards and 26.5 points per game.

