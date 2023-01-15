Jets Considering These Coaches For Offensive Coordinator Vacancy

These coaches have emerged as candidates to replace Mike LaFleur.

Just a few days after parting ways with Mike LaFleur, the Jets have a few top candidates for their offensive coordinator vacancy.

New York interviewed Eagles pass game coordinator Kevin Patullo on Friday, per Tom Pelissero of NFL Network.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Network added that the Jets requested to interview Patriots tight ends coach Nick Caley.

The Jets are also considering Bills quarterbacks coach Joe Brady, per Sports Illustrated's Albert Breer. Breer reported on Friday that New York is "doing their homework" on Brady.

New York decided to move on from LaFleur after other teams reached out, inquiring about the coordinator's availability. This allows LaFleur to pursue those other job opportunities while the Jets can inject a fresh perspective to an offense that was abysmal in 2022.

Patullo spent the last two seasons working with Philadelphia, helping the Eagles establish themselves as a top-tier contender in the NFC. It's worth noting that Patullo spent two years with the Jets earlier in his career, serving as New York's quarterbacks coach from 2015 to 2016.

Caley is a Bill Belichick disciple with Super Bowl experience, spending much of the last decade in New England.

Brady joined forces with head coach Sean McDermott and the Bills after two seasons as offensive coordinator with the Panthers. The year before that, Brady worked with Joe Burrow as LSU's passing game coordinator.

MORE:

Follow Max Goodman on Twitter (@MaxTGoodman), be sure to bookmark Jets Country and check back daily for news, analysis and more.