Why Jets Chose to Part Ways With Mike LaFleur, Look For New Offensive Coordinator

Mike LaFleur will pursue other opportunities, departing after two seasons with the Jets as offensive coordinator.

The first step for the Jets in rectifying a putrid offense is a change to the coaching staff.

New York and offensive coordinator Mike LaFleur mutually agreed to part ways on Wednesday, per ESPN's Rich Cimini.

Despite an ugly end to the season on offense—the main reason why the Jets finished the year on a six-game losing streak, dipping out of postseason contention—head coach Robert Saleh stood by his offensive coordinator and close friend, advocating for him. In fact, LaFleur leaving after his second season as OC in green and white wasn't always part of the plan.

According to Connor Hughes of SNY, New York was planning to retain LaFleur as offensive coordinator in 2023.

The catalyst for a change in plans is the increase in speculation regarding LaFleur's future, per Hughes. Other teams reached out about LaFleur's availability and after an internal conversation, the Jets agreed to allow LaFleur to pursue those other opportunities.

It also makes sense that the Jets would make a change at offensive coordinator after the way New York played in 2022. The Jets averaged 17.4 points per game this past season, the fourth-worst total in the NFL. New York was one of eight teams in the league to average fewer than 100 rushing yards per game (99.2).

LaFleur's seat got hotter and hotter down the stretch. The Jets didn't score a touchdown in any of their final three games of the year, contests they needed to win to keep their playoff hopes alive.

Still, you can point fingers in several different directions when it comes to New York's offensive struggles this year. Injuries to key players—particularly on the offensive line—hindered this squad from reaching its full potential. Quarterback Zach Wilson, who began the season with knee surgery, regressed as a sophomore, sparking a carousel that simply never went away.

Beginning on Thursday, the Jets will search for a new offensive coordinator, an intriguing piece of the puzzle this offseason for a team that has a huge question mark looming over their young quarterback.

