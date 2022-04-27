How This Mekhi Becton Rumor Changes the Jets' Draft Strategy

Rumors about Mekhi Becton's future in New York are swirling, creating a clear path for the Jets as they prepare for the beginning of the 2022 NFL draft.

In what has already been a wild offseason for the New York Jets — between free agent acquisitions, draft prospect buzz and potentially trading for marquee wide receivers — a name of their own has popped up this week with speculation his days in the big apple are numbered.

Dane Brugler, draft inside for The Athletic, appeared on The NFL Rhodes Show with Lindsay Rhodes this past week and shined a light on former first-round pick and potential 2022 starting tackle Mekhi Becton, hinting his future with New York in uneasy.

“I don’t think we talk enough about Mekhi Becton,” Brugler said. “There are plenty of people around the league who believe that he’ll never put on a Jets jersey again. They think that ship has sailed.”

This is not the first time Becton has found himself in the rumor mills this offseason, with speculation rising that the Jets were unhappy with his rehab process from his leg injury this past season and absence from the voluntary minicamp that began the other week. Putting all these pieces together, and the ability to quickly resolve this concern at tackle in the 2022 NFL Draft, it feels like the possibility of Becton’s eventual departure from the Jets is growing more and more with each day.

With these changes comes a big restructure in terms of draft strategy — from a fan’s perspective — with just hours remaining between now and Joe Douglas being on the clock with the fourth pick. Given the long history of murmurings surrounding Becton, this plan must have been thoroughly examined by the front office already and should not catch them off guard when they’re ready to make their picks. To get a better understanding of what that may look like, here’s how their top four picks should pan out.

Pick No. 4 Rob Kinnan-USA TODAY Sports If He’s Available, Ikem Ekwonu Must Become a Jet After months of circling the best available pass-rusher with the fourth pick, it’s time to switch to the other side of the trenches and grab the top overall prospect of this draft class. North Carolina State’s Ikem Ekwonu is a dream fit for this outside zone scheme, has the experience and talent to play four spots along the offensive line and has the demeanor and passion that this franchise is searching for. This team’s number one priority has been making life easy for quarterback Zach Wilson and, if Becton is no longer able to assist in that department, finding a sure-fire tackle who will needs to be brought into the organization immediately. While there are a few names in round two and three that can become solid starters, Ekwonu makes far too much sense for this offense and can either start at left tackle in Year 1 or become the replacement for George Fant down the road and hold down the right side of the line as a rookie. While Ekwonu isn’t a perfect draft prospect, mostly needing to improve the technical aspect of his game, he’d still walk into New York as possibly their best lineman from day one. His footwork and balance help him carry his 310 pounds with ease, he consistently plays with a violent approach to the game and is just as solid in pass protection as his is mauling defenders in the run game. The edge rushers at the top of this draft are solid, but the depth in rounds two and three are far more appetizing than at tackle, making the fourth pick the prime slot to take the Becton replacement and tackle of the future Pick No. 10 Marvin Gentry-USA TODAY Sports Trade for Deebo/Stand Pat with Wide Receiver/Draft Best Available EDGE With their franchise tackle now in fold, there’s three ways the Jets can utilize their 10th overall selection: keep their initial plan by grabbing their top receiving option, getting the best available edge rusher at a value price or use it as the finishing touch to acquire Deebo Samuel. There is hope that the Jets’ Day 2 picks can be enough to acquire Samuel, which will be discussed later, but if the 10th pick and some lower-level draft capital is needed to get the job done then so be it. Joe Douglas walks out of the first round with a franchise left tackle and an All-Pro receiver; sounds great to me. READ: Three Trade Proposals For Jets to Acquire San Francisco 49ers WR Deebo Samuel In the case that San Francisco shuts the door on Samuel trade talks, then the Jets should remain strong in their desire to add a receiver to the depth chart with this pick. Whether it’s the blazing speed of Alabama’s Jameson Williams, the big body and mismatch nightmare of USC’s Drake London or the do-it-all prospect of Ohio State’s Garrett Wilson, at least two of those three will be available at 10 and become a fan favorite for Wilson and the Jets passing offense. If New York holds on to this selection and uses its later picks to acquire Samuel, then they should have no problem utilizing this pick for the best available edge rusher. Whether that’s Florida State’s Jermaine Johnson — who has recently gained a lot of buzz connecting him to New York — or a falling Kayvon Thibodeaux, each are 100% worth being a top-10 pick and will add a strong presence to the defensive line opposite of Carl Lawson. Jets nation has really stuck on to Thibodeaux as the guy to get at No. 4, so it’s safe to say they’ll love the value of being able to scoop him up six picks later. Picks No. 35 & 38 Matthew OHaren-USA TODAY Sports Trade for Samuel/Draft a Falling EDGE Should the Jets only need a package of Day 2 picks and some extra 2023 draft capital to get Samuel in New York, Douglas will have used his top four picks to land a franchise left tackle, a day-one starter at edge and an all-pro receiver that fits like a glove in Mike LaFleur’s offense. They’ll all need to contribute to a winning football team in 2022 but, combining this haul with a solid free agency, you could start penciling in Douglas’ name for executive of the year. If Samuel is either brought in with the 10th pick or is off the table, causing New York to take a receiver with their second first-rounder, then they’ll be in a great position to scoop up a falling edge rusher in what’s the deepest position group of this class. Some names that could slip to them include Michigan’s David Ojabo, a first rounder if not for a current injury, Penn State’s Arnold Ebiketie, a freak athlete with tremendous upside, and Minnesota’s Boye Mafe, another physical specimen with great pass-rush ability. All would be solid gets at the top of the second round and will at the very least serve as great rotational pass-rushers that develop into long-term starters.

In Conclusion:

The possibilities of how the Jets approach these top-40 picks are headache-inducing, and that was even before the growing uncertainty of Becton’s future came to light. While this presents a daunting task for New York, there are still so many paths where Douglas leaves the war room as one of the biggest winners of the weekend.

