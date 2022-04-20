Three Trade Proposals For Jets to Acquire San Francisco 49ers WR Deebo Samuel

What could the Jets send to San Francisco in a trade for wide receiver Deebo Samuel?

It's the moment general manager Joe Douglas and the Jets have been waiting for.

After several failed attempts to acquire a top wide receiver earlier this offseason, New York has another opportunity to trade for a top-tier wideout once again.

49ers receiver Deebo Samuel has reportedly requested a trade, per ESPN's Jeff Darlington.

While there are no guarantees that San Francisco will part ways with their All-Pro wideout this offseason, the mere possibility of Samuel hitting the open market is big news for the Jets.

Just think of what Douglas said a few weeks ago after Gang Green missed out on Tyreek Hill.

"If the opportunity is right and the price is right, we're going to strike," Douglas said.

Samuel is entering the final year of his four-year, $7.2 million deal with San Francisco. He's blossomed into one of the very best (and most versatile) receivers in the league since he was drafted in the second round out of South Carolina in 2019.

Last season was the best year of Samuel's career. He racked up 1,405 receiving yards with 77 catches to go along with 365 rushing yards on 59 carries, totaling 14 touchdowns. Each of those numbers were career highs.

That in mind, here are three hypothetical trade packages the Jets could offer to San Francisco leading up to the 2022 NFL draft (in the spirit of speculation, of course).

Three Trade Proposals For the New York Jets to Acquire San Francisco 49ers WR Deebo Samuel Would any of these trade packages be the right deal for the San Francisco 49ers to send their star receiver Deebo Samuel to the New York Jets prior to the 2022 NFL draft? Trade No. 1: Reprise to Tyreek Hill Offer Cary Edmondson-USA TODAY Sports Jets Receive: Deebo Samuel, Pick No. 105 49ers Receive: Pick No. 35, Pick No. 38 and Pick No. 69 New York reportedly offered both their second-round picks and a third-rounder to Kansas City in exchange for Tyreek Hill and a Chiefs' third-rounder. In this proposal, the Jets offer San Francisco an identical deal, getting Samuel back in addition to San Francisco's third-rounder (two picks later than where the Chiefs pick in that round). You can argue that Samuel is worth more because he's younger, but the Chiefs were ready to accept that deal from the Jets and went on to take a package with more picks totaling lesser value. This haul includes two early second-rounders, picks where San Francisco can add two top-ranked prospects that will help them right away. With the type of capital the Jets have, it would be tough for another team to match this type of offer. That didn't matter in the Hill sweepstakes, though, as the speedster from Kansas City ended up choosing Miami, never really considering Gang Green. Trade No. 2: 10th Overall Pick Gets Job Done Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports Jets Receive: Deebo Samuel 49ers Receive: Pick No. 10 Simple enough, right? San Francisco doesn't have a draft pick until late in the second round in the 2022 NFL draft. Here, they add a top-10 selection, a spot where they can easily replace Samuel if they want another talented receiver. Maybe New York throws in a few late round picks in addition to the 10th overall selection as well. On paper, this seems like it's not enough to get a player of Samuel's caliber. That said, the No. 10 pick is valued at 1,300 points according to DraftTek.com. That's basically equivalent to the value of both of New York's second-rounders and their third-round pick (1,315) from the previous proposal. Again, it's hard to believe the 49ers would take this kind of deal, but it would be perfect for the Jets. Remember that New York is seemingly eager to move back in the draft with the No. 10 overall pick, recouping value while still finding a way to snag a talented prospect later in the first round. This would allow the Jets to use that pick in exchange for a proven commodity, a player that will instantly take this offense to new heights. Meanwhile, they'd be holding on to their other first-rounder (at No. 4) along with each of their two picks in the second round, setting Douglas up for success. Trade No. 3: 49ers Raise Asking Price Stan Szeto-USA TODAY Sports Jets Receive: Deebo Samuel 49ers Receive: Pick No. 10, Pick No. 35 As much as rumors about Samuel are swirling since it was reported the wideout requested a trade, that doesn't mean he's going to be on the move. Take this tweet from Connor Hughes of The Athletic for instance. So, what would a "crazy" offer look like? This would suffice. The Jets send two of their top three picks from this year's draft class to San Francisco. It's a huge sacrifice for Douglas and the Jets—one that they would likely never make—but as of right now, this might be what it takes to get the 49ers to consider trading away their playmaker. New York would need to consider just how badly they want to add a WR1 to their offense, complementing Zach Wilson and the weapons he already has (Corey Davis, Elijah Moore, Braxton Berrios and more). Is it worth giving up two top-35 picks? What if it was No. 10 and No. 38. Still feels like too much, right? What if that's what the 49ers ask for? Samuel would be an incredible addition for the Jets. That's the case for any team. And with plenty of clubs interested, if the 49ers do make him available, San Francisco will be able to raise their asking price. But the Jets have so many holes to fill, deficiencies that they can address with those two draft picks. As we find out more information about Samuel's future, we'll learn more about San Francisco's plans and how likely they are to shop their top wideout. Until then, as always, it's fun to speculate...

For more on Samuel and whether the Jets will pursue him via trade, check out this story from former Jets scout Daniel Kelly, breaking down why Gang Green must go after the receiver this offseason.

Ex-Jets Scout: New York Must Trade For Deebo Samuel

MORE:

Follow Max Goodman on Twitter (@MaxTGoodman), be sure to bookmark Jets Country and check back daily for news, analysis and more.