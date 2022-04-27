Jets Are 'Front-Runners' to Make Deebo Samuel Trade

According to a report from ESPN, New York is considered the front-runner for a possible Deebo Samuel deal.

While many still don't expect Deebo Samuel to actually be traded, the Jets are ready to strike if the 49ers do make him available.

New York is in prime position to make a deal with San Francisco. They have the draft capital and the financial flexibility to make something happen and have made it clear this offseason that they'd like to add an elite playmaker to their wide receiver room.

To add more intrigue to the Samuel sweepstakes, check out this report from ESPN's Jeremy Fowler:

49ers wide receiver Deebo Samuel recently requested a trade, and most people in the league consider the Jets the front-runners, though even some interested teams don't expect the 49ers to move off Samuel in the short term. Multiple teams are calling, and it's believed San Francisco is at least listening. I'm told the Lions and Packers also have interest. As one source pointed out, "It would take so much for Kyle [Shanahan] to trade him to Green Bay," given the rivalry both in the NFC and between the two coaches, Shanahan and Matt LaFleur.

Rich Cimini of ESPN has been monitoring the situation with Samuel as well, tweeting this week that Gang Green is still "lurking" and could get their guy for the right price.

Judging by what it took the Dolphins to acquire Tyreek Hill—a player the Jets were also all-in on acquiring—it'll take quite a package of draft picks for New York to woo the 49ers.

That in mind, listen to this update from NFL Network's Mike Garafolo, who isn't convinced that Samuel will actually be moved.

You have to figure that if Samuel is dealt, it'll happen leading up to the first round of the 2022 NFL draft (on Thursday). San Francisco doesn't have a pick in the first round, so an opportunity to replace Samuel or address another position with a top-ranked prospect could be enough to influence the 49ers to make the trade.

The Jets have two picks in the first 10 selections on Thursday and are scheduled to be on the clock two more times early in the second round.

Samuel racked up career highs across the board in 2021, accumulating 1,770 yards from scrimmage with 14 total touchdowns. He's entering his fourth season in the NFL and will be a free agent for the first time after the 2022 season.

