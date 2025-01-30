Jets 3-Time All-Pro Called New York's Top Cut Candidate
What will the New York Jets' roster look like in 2025?
Now that Aaron Glenn and Darren Mougey are in place as the team's new head coach and general manager, soon enough we should start to see how their vision will play out for the roster. New York finished the 2024 season with a 5-12 record so the Jets clearly need to take a hard look at the depth chart.
The biggest question mark obviously revolves around quarterback Aaron Rodgers. He's not the only one whose future is up in the air right now. Mougey and Glenn will have their work cut out for them because New York doesn't have much cap space right now and will either need to cut ties with some stars or get creative and restructure some deals.
Star receiver Davante Adams is going to be someone to watch. The six-time Pro Bowler and three-time All-Pro was acquired during the 2024 season knowing that his future with the team was murky beyond the 2024 season. If the Jets want him back, they will have to restructure his deal. If not, maybe a trade or cut could be on the horizon. His future seems to be at least somewhat tied to Rodgers and there's no answer in sight.
While this is the case, Pro Football Network made a list of each team's top cut candidate and had Adams on their list for New York.
"Adams was far from the problem in New York, finishing with 854 yards and seven touchdowns as a Jet (1,063 yards and eight touchdowns in 2024 when including his Raiders totals)," Pro Football Network said. 'However, it is hard to make any case that he merits a $35.6 million salary in 2025. The Jets can reduce that number fairly significantly with a restructure and push $25.9 million into 2026 if they want to have Adams under contract next year.
"How they approach things will likely depend on Rodgers’ status. If the quarterback wants to continue playing for the Jets, Adams may stay with a restructured deal. If Rodgers asks to be traded or retires, the Jets will likely look to trade Adams to save nearly $30 million in cap space, which they could invest across other positions."
Adams is a phenomenal player and it would be nice to have him back in 2025. If the Jets are going to keep him, there's going to be some work that needs to be done with his contract. Currently, his cap hit for 2025 would be $38.3 million. Their partnership is going to be something to follow closely.
